No Cases Of Girls Claimed Via Gunfire Reported In Khostthis Year: Police

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Police say no cases of girls being forcibly“claimed” through gunfire have been recorded in southeastern Khost during the current solar year.

Police stressed that no one would be allowed to force girls into marriage through such harmful practices.

Claiming girls through gunfire

In some parts of Afghanistan, when a girl becomes engaged, the groom's family fires gunshots into the air to express joy and signal agreement between the two families.

However, in some cases, young men fire shots near a girl's home, signalling to the community that she belongs to them - without her consent.

This often damages the girl's reputation. Even if another family wishes to marry her, they may hesitate for fear of provoking hostility with the man who has already staked a claim.

Such incidents usually occur when a girl's family rejects a marriage proposal and the man attempts to force the issue by firing gunshots.

Khost has been among the provinces where such incidents have occurred.

A report by Pajhwok Afghan News published on 11 March 2025 said 11 such cases had been recorded in the province over the previous two years.

Police: No incidents recorded this year

Police spokesman Tahir Ahrar told Pajhwok that no such incidents involving violence against women had been registered in the province over the past year.

He said strict measures had been taken against individuals who previously attempted to claim girls through gunfire following the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

Ahrar explained that 11 such cases were recorded during the solar years 1402 and 1403, most of which were resolved through tribal mediation and the girls were freed from such claims.

He added that the incidents had occurred before the re-establishment of the IEA, but police took action later after families of the victims filed complaints.

Ahrar also stressed that authorities would not allow anyone to force girls into marriage against their will through such harmful customs.

Scholars, elders condemn the practice

Mufti Sakhiullah, head of the dispute resolution commission at the Vice and Virtue and Complaints Department, said marriage must take place with the consent of both parties and attempts to force marriage through threats or gunfire were unacceptable under Islamic law.

“This act is oppression and coercion against a free individual. From the perspective of Sharia, it is unlawful and leads society towards corruption,” he said.

He added that the IEA would not allow such practices.

Toryalai Mangal, a tribal elder, said the practice had existed in Pashtun society for many years and was often carried out by powerful individuals.

“Our firm position as tribal elders has always been that this is an illegitimate and unlawful act. The perpetrator is condemned and the victim is supported,” he said.

He added that no girl claimed through gunfire had ever been married to the person who fired the shots.

Mangal warned that attempting to force marriage through intimidation or gunfire could lead to long-term disputes and hostility between families.

Activist calls for awareness

Social activist Noora Jan Bahir said firing gunshots in front of a girl's home and declaring oneself her husband was a clear violation of her rights and freedom.

He said such actions sometimes occurred when individuals tried to exploit a family's difficult circumstances.

“If such incidents happen, the girl may remain without a future or marriage prospects for the rest of her life,” he warned.

Bahir emphasised the need for greater public awareness programmes, urging religious scholars to educate people about Islamic principles of marriage and calling for stronger enforcement of the law.

He said cooperation between tribal elders, religious scholars, security institutions and the media could help eliminate such harmful customs in society.

kk/sa