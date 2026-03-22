Rentomojo Launches Rent Water Purifier In Bangalore Campaign As City's Water Quality Challenges And Mobile Workforce Drive Shift Toward RO Rentals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENGALURU, KA, March 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - March 22, 2026 - -

Bangalore sits at a unique intersection: it is both India's most dynamic professional hub and one of its most water-stressed urban environments. Across major technology corridors such as Whitefield, Marathahalli, Koramangala, and HSR Layout, residents rely heavily on borewell water and ageing municipal infrastructure. As a result, many neighborhoods can experience Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) levels that exceed the Bureau of Indian Standards' recommended limit of 500 mg/L for safe drinking water. In response, more residents are beginning to rent water purifiers in Bangalore as a practical way to ensure safe drinking water without long-term ownership commitments.

For the city's highly mobile workforce-young professionals relocating for roles in technology, startups, consulting, and finance-this creates a practical challenge. Many renters stay in one apartment for roughly 18 to 24 months before moving again, often within the same city. In this environment, the traditional approach of purchasing a water purifier is increasingly being reconsidered. Instead, a growing number of residents are exploring water purifier rental in Bangalore as a more flexible and cost-efficient alternative.







The upfront cost of a mid-range RO or UV water purifier in India typically ranges between ₹15,000 and ₹22,000. However, the initial purchase price does not reflect the full cost of ownership. Most manufacturers rely on recurring revenue from Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMCs), which cover periodic servicing, membrane changes, and filter replacements. In Bangalore, where high TDS levels accelerate wear and tear, these AMC costs can range from ₹4,000 to ₹6,500 per year.

Over a three-year period, the combined cost of purchase and maintenance can reach approximately ₹27,000 to ₹42,000. This total cost of ownership is often not factored into the initial buying decision, especially by first-time renters or professionals new to the city.

Compounding this issue is the variability of Bangalore's water quality across neighborhoods. Areas such as Whitefield, Bellandur, and Sarjapur Road, which house large concentrations of technology professionals, are known for higher TDS levels due to reliance on borewell water. A purifier configured for one locality may require adjustments or different filtration components when relocated to another part of the city. Given the frequency of intra-city moves, this creates additional cost and complexity for owners.

These structural challenges are reflected in changing consumer behavior. Search trends show increasing interest in queries such as "water purifier on rent in Bangalore," "RO purifier rental Bangalore," and "rent vs buy water purifier Bangalore." These searches indicate that consumers are actively evaluating alternatives that provide predictable costs and operational flexibility.

Rentomojo, a furniture and appliance rental platform in India, has developed its water purifier rental offering to address these concerns. The company provides subscription-based access to water purifiers, allowing customers to avoid upfront purchase costs and reduce dependence on separate AMC expenses. Instead, users pay a fixed monthly fee that typically includes maintenance, servicing, and filter replacements.

Under this model, filter replacements are conducted at regular intervals as part of the service, often marketed around a six‐month cycle, at no additional cost to the customer under applicable plans. The service also includes delivery and installation, with timelines that can be as quick as one to two days in many serviceable areas, as well as ongoing technical support throughout the subscription period. This approach is designed to help maintain consistent purification performance regardless of local water conditions.

Mobility is a key advantage of the rental model. When residents relocate within Bangalore-from Koramangala to Electronic City, or from HSR Layout to Hebbal-their subscription can generally move with them, as long as the new address falls within Rentomojo's serviceable locations. This significantly reduces the need for negotiating new maintenance contracts or worrying about compatibility with different water conditions. Depending on the plan and location, relocation support may also minimize or eliminate separate reinstallation charges.

The traditional AMC-based ownership model places ongoing maintenance responsibility on the consumer, particularly in cities with challenging water conditions. In contrast, subscription-based rentals convert many of these variable costs into a predictable monthly expense while transferring day-to-day service responsibility to the provider. For professionals planning short- to medium-term stays in Bangalore, this structure offers a more manageable financial arrangement.

With a growing network of over 50 experience stores across India and operational coverage across multiple Bangalore neighborhoods, Rentomojo is steadily expanding its presence in key rental categories, including water purifiers. The company is positioning subscription-based access as a practical alternative in a city where water purification is essential but long-term ownership can be inefficient.

As Bangalore continues to attract a transient, high-growth workforce, the decision is shifting from which purifier to purchase to whether purchasing makes sense at all. For many residents, rental models are emerging as a viable solution aligned with the city's mobility and infrastructure realities. To learn more, visit

About Rentomojo

Rentomojo is a furniture and appliance rental platform in India that provides access to home essentials through subscription-based plans. Its offerings include beds, sofas, wardrobes, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and water purifiers. The company supports customers with delivery, installation, maintenance, relocation services, and product upgrades across a growing network of experience stores in major Indian cities.

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For more information about Rentomojo Private Limited, contact the company here:

Rentomojo Private Limited

Pratik Vyas

+91 1800 102 6601

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Rentomojo Private Limited

B Wing- 4th Floor, BHIVE Workspace,

WJ88+69V BMTC Complex,

Old Madiwala, Kuvempu Nagar, Stage 2, BTM Layout,

Bengaluru, Karnataka - 560068

CONTACT: Pratik Vyas