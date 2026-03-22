Cong MP Demands CBI Probe Into Punjab Official's Suicide

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, March 22 (IANS) Manish Tewari, the Congress MP from Chandigarh, on Sunday called for a CBI investigation into the suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, who served as the District Manager of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation. This demand comes as opposition parties intensified their criticism of the AAP-led government in Punjab regarding the incident.

Randhawa had allegedly accused former Transport Minister Laljit Bhullar of harassment and coercion. He reportedly consumed Celphos at his residence in Amritsar on Saturday.

Before dying, Randhawa recorded a 12-second video on his mobile phone, saying, "Kha layi Celphos thuade yaar ne minister Laljit Bhullar de dar ton, hun ni bachda (Your friend has consumed poison due to fear of minister Laljit Bhullar; I won't survive now)."

A complaint filed by his wife, Upinder Kaur, alleged that the former minister, along with his father and personal assistant, assaulted Randhawa and should be held responsible for abetment to suicide.

Reacting to the incident, Tewari told IANS, "This is a sad and painful incident, and a fair investigation should be conducted by the CBI into whoever is responsible."

"The credibility of any investigation is reflected in the level of trust people have in it. Given the nature of the entire incident, it would be appropriate if the Punjab government itself hands over the case to the CBI," he added.

Congress leader Udit Raj also criticised the state government, alleging widespread corruption under the AAP administration.

"Action must be taken; an investigation is imperative. An official was driven to the point of committing suicide. These are highly corrupt individuals, people steeped in corruption. Their entire team has gone to Punjab to collect money for Gujarat and other places. Since Bhagwant Mann became the Chief Minister, corruption has been rampant. The BJP and AAP share the same modus operandi," he told IANS.

Meanwhile, the BJP has also intensified its attack on the AAP-led government.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar and other senior party leaders also staged a protest outside Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Chandigarh over the incident.

On Saturday night, Jakhar met the bereaved family in Amritsar and expressed condolences, assuring them of full support in securing justice.

Jakhar further said that Chief Minister Mann no longer has the moral authority to continue in office. He remarked that while earlier people in Punjab were allegedly falling victim to extortion and gangster activity, the situation has now deteriorated to the point where even government officials are being pushed to take extreme steps due to their inability to meet alleged demands from those in power.

State BJP Chief Jakhar said this incident "is equivalent to the broad daylight murder of a government officer and that a case should be registered immediately against Minister Bhullar and he should be arrested".

The State BJP Chief said that this incident exposed the reality of the state government's claim of "staunch honesty". He remarked that this is not a state Cabinet but a "gang of Ministers".

Jakhar said that first Minister Vijay Singla, then Fauja Singh Sarari, and now Laljit Bhullar all reflect the true face of this AAP-led Punjab government. He also added that Chief Minister Mann has now become a "burden" on his position.