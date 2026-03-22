UDF Will Bring 'Much-Needed Change' In Kerala, Says Shafi Parambil

Congress MP Shafi Parambil on Sunday exuded confidence in the victory of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the upcoming Kerala Legislative Assembly polls. Speaking with ANI regarding the ongoing political campaign of the party in Palakkad, the MP said that the UDF will bring the "much-needed change" in the State. "It's the same as the expectation of the people of Kerala. Everybody is expecting a change in the administration. People are fed up with this administration. We definitely need a change. It's sure that UDF can do that. We are going to win," he said.

On Ramesh Pisharody's Candidacy

Further, addressing the speculations that actor Ramesh Pisharody, UDF candidate for Palakkad constituency, is a nominee of Parambil, he said that it was the unanimous decision of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), with the consent of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). "KPCC, with the consent of AICC, appointed the candidate and every Congress leader in Palakkad, everybody has agreed and welcomed the decision of Ramesh Pishordy being our candidate. So he is my candidate, the party's candidate, and every Congress worker's candidate," he said.

Rahul Gandhi Backs 'Team UDF' for Change

On Friday, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi expressed support for the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala, stating that the alliance represents the aspirations of the people and is prepared for the upcoming Assembly elections. In a post on X, Gandhi wrote, "Team UDF is Team Keralam. Each candidate reflects the voice, the aspirations and the trust of the people of Keralam. This is a collective of experienced leaders and young change-makers - a strong team of men and women who understand the intricacies of the constituencies they represent. For me, Keralam is home, and the people of Keralam are family. I owe a great debt to the people for everything they have taught me and for the love and warmth they have embraced me with - I will always be your partner."

He added, "The message from Keralam is clear - the people are ready for change, they seek a government that listens, understands, and delivers with honesty. Along with the coming UDF government, I will do everything to help build a better future for this beautiful state. Keralam will win. UDF will lead."

Congress Finalises Candidates

The remarks come a day after the Congress party completed its candidate selection for the Kerala Assembly elections. Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said the party has finalised candidates for all 95 seats it is contesting.

Kerala Polls 2026 Schedule

The 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, the Election Commission of India announced on March 15, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is scheduled to end on May 23.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)