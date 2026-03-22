PM Modi Becomes India's Longest-Serving Head Of Govt, Surpasses Chamling

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday created history by becoming the longest-serving head of a government in India, surpassing former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling.

With 8,931 days in office as head of government covering his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and as Prime Minister, PM Modi has overtaken Chamling's record of 8,930 days.

The milestone marks a significant moment in India's history, reflecting decades of continuous public service and leadership.

A Career of Milestones

PM Modi has earlier served as the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat and is also the Prime Minister with the longest prior experience as a Chief Minister. He is the first Prime Minister born after Independence and has led his party to victory in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections in 2014, 2019, and 2024.

Reflections on Public Service

In October last year, the Prime Minister thanked the people of India as he entered the 25th year of his tenure as head of government. Reflecting on his journey since taking the oath as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001, the Prime Minister said it has been his constant endeavour to improve the lives of people and contribute to national progress.

Navigating Challenges in Gujarat

He noted that he assumed office during "very testing circumstances," recalling that Gujarat was reeling from a devastating earthquake, along with the impact of a super cyclone, successive droughts, and political instability. PM Modi said these challenges strengthened his resolve to rebuild the state with renewed vigour and hope.

Recalling a personal moment, he shared that his mother had advised him to always work for the poor and never accept a bribe, principles he said have guided his public life.

He highlighted Gujarat's transformation during his tenure, stating that the state moved from being drought-prone and economically strained to becoming a "powerhouse of good governance," with significant progress in agriculture, industry, and infrastructure.

Leading India's Transformation

The Prime Minister also recalled being named the prime ministerial candidate in 2013 amid what he described as a "crisis of trust and governance," and credited the people of India for giving his party a decisive mandate in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

He further noted that over the past 11 years, more than 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty, and India has emerged as a bright spot among major global economies.

Emphasising empowerment, he said initiatives have benefited Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti, and farmers.

Reiterating his gratitude, PM Modi said serving the nation remains the highest honour and reaffirmed his commitment to building a "Viksit Bharat" guided by constitutional values.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)