'If US Attacks Pakistan, We'll Hit Mumbai, Delhi': Ex-Pak Envoy Abdul Basit Sparks Outrage (WATCH)

A controversial statement by former Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, has triggered widespread concern after he suggested that Pakistan could target major Indian cities in the event of a US attack. His remarks, made during a discussion on a hypothetical conflict scenario, have quickly gone viral and drawn sharp reactions.

Speaking about a potential escalation, Basit said,“If America attacks Pakistan we have to attack India, Mumbai, New Delhi, without a second thought. We won't leave it we'll see what happens later.”

Former Pakistani High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit thinks if USA or any other country attacks Pakistan then Pakistan should attack India and we will see what happens after that's existence is a threat to India. Everyone in Pakistan is a Jihadi. Anyone who doesn't... twitter/5fmhhFx9S9

- Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) March 21, 2026

The comment, though framed as part of a“worst case scenario”, stood out for its direct reference to India's key cities, including Mumbai and New Delhi. Basit repeatedly emphasised that such a situation was unlikely, even describing it as“out of the impossibility”, but continued to underline the same line of reasoning.

He further added,“If someone sees us with a bad eye Pakistan will have no other option than to attack India wherever it wants.” while also noting,“We don't want that to happen India doesn't want that either.”

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Basit's remarks have gained particular attention because of his past diplomatic role in India from 2014 to 2017, a period marked by strained ties between the two nations. His direct experience in New Delhi has added weight to the reaction, with many questioning the implications of such rhetoric even in a hypothetical context.

The comments come at a time of heightened geopolitical tension in the region. Pakistan has been facing criticism over its role in regional conflicts, including strained relations with Afghanistan, where authorities have accused Pakistani forces of carrying out airstrikes in multiple locations.

While there has been no official response from India so far, the remarks have sparked intense debate across social media and strategic circles. Observers note that even speculative statements by former officials can carry significant weight, particularly in a volatile geopolitical environment.

As tensions continue to simmer globally, Basit's comments highlight how quickly rhetoric can escalate concerns, especially when it involves nuclear-armed neighbours like India and Pakistan.

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