Delhi Crime Branch Nabs Wanted Fraudster, Proclaimed Offender Rahul Paswan

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a wanted criminal involved in multiple fraud cases. The accused, identified as Rahul Paswan, is a proclaimed offender under the Laxmi Nagar Police Station in the national capital. He was declared a proclaimed offender on February 3, 2023, in connection with a cheating case registered under FIR No. 309/2022 dated April 16, 2022, under Sections 420/34/174-A IPC. He is also wanted in several other criminal cases.

The Arrest Operation

The accused was arrested by the Central Range team of the Crime Branch from the parking area of Kashmiri Gate in the national capital while he was trying to leave the city. The operation was carried out based on specific secret information, and the police team kept a close watch on his movements before nabbing him. During the investigation, it was found that Rahul Paswan had been hiding in Faridabad, Haryana, for the past year to avoid arrest. With the help of technical surveillance and manual intelligence, the police were able to trace and apprehend him.

Modus Operandi and Other Cases

Police said that the accused was involved in multiple property investment fraud cases. He used to pose as a property dealer, gain the trust of buyers and sellers, show them flats or properties, take initial payments, and then disappear. He is wanted in three cheating cases registered at Laxmi Nagar police station. Apart from this, several complaints have also been filed against him in Gurugram and Faridabad. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

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