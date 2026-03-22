Viral Video Shows Bengaluru Car Owner's Composed Reaction After Crash, Internet Applauds (WATCH)

A video from Bengaluru depicting a minor traffic accident has gone popular on social media, not because of the event itself, but because of the car owner's calm and sympathetic attitude. The video, published by Karnataka Portfolio on X, shows a scooter rider colliding with a car after riding on a pavement. Rather than responding in anger, the automobile owner is shown moving forward to assist. The video has piqued the interest of viewers, with many remarking on how uncommon such reactions have become on congested city streets where tempers frequently boil.

The caption read:“Driving on the footpath and colliding with a car, yet the car owner remains completely calm this says a lot about character. While many people would immediately lose their temper in such a situation, this car driver handled it with remarkable patience and maturity. Even though the two-wheeler rider was clearly at fault for riding on the footpath and causing the accident, the car owner did not react with anger or aggression. Instead, he chose to stay composed and even offered help to the rider.”

Watch Viral Video

One Man's Patience vs Another's Recklessness: A Tale From Bengaluru RoadsDriving on the footpath and colliding with a car, yet the car owner remains completely calm this says a lot about character. While many people would immediately lose their temper in such a situation, this... twitter/vh8eFzdyA4

- Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) March 21, 2026

Social Media Reactions

The video has received over 220,000 views, eliciting a flurry of emotions online. Users complimented the automobile owner's prudence while condemning risky driving tactics.

One person remarked, "A rare gesture of compassion. This is the type of patience that we need on Indian highways." Another person said, "Respect to the car owner for staying calm when most people would have lost it instantly." A third person stated, "Riding on footpaths has become too common; strict action is required."

Others expressed similar feelings, with one user writing, "The biker was clearly wrong, but the driver handled it with grace." Another person said, "It's good to see humanity still exists in such situations." One reader wrote: "If more people reacted like this, road rage incidents would drop significantly."