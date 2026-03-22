Turkey Detains 23 Afghan Migrants, 3 Smugglers

Authorities reported that the group was arrested after a vehicle was stopped on a highway. The suspected smugglers were later transferred to prison following legal procedures.

Turkish media said on Saturday that deportation processes for the detained migrants have already begun and are continuing under the supervision of relevant authorities.

Police emphasized that operations against irregular migration and human trafficking remain ongoing, as part of broader efforts to curb illegal crossings.

According to official data from Turkey's migration authority, 7,781 undocumented Afghan migrants have been detained across the country since the start of the current year through mid-March.

Afghan nationals continue to make up the largest group of irregular migrants detained in Turkey, reflecting ongoing economic hardship and instability that drive migration flows.

Turkey has long served as a key transit route for migrants attempting to reach Europe, prompting authorities to intensify border controls and enforcement measures in recent years.

The latest arrests underscore Turkey's continued crackdown on illegal migration, even as the number of Afghan migrants attempting to cross into and through the country remains high.