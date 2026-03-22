MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New radar-based system aims to improve consistency in sleep tracking by eliminating the need to wear, charge, or manually activate a device

Los Angeles, March 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOMNDEEP today introduced its contactless sleep monitoring solution, designed to address a growing challenge in digital health: the long-term abandonment of wearable devices. By removing the need for users to wear a device, remember nightly setup, or manage frequent charging, SOMNDEEP offers a passive approach to sleep tracking intended to support greater continuity and long-term usability.

Wearables have changed how consumers engage with health data, providing ongoing access to metrics such as step count, heart rate, heart rate variability, and sleep patterns. Yet despite their growing sophistication, many wearable devices face a persistent issue: user engagement often declines over time.

In many cases, users do not make an intentional decision to stop tracking. Instead, usage gradually fades. What begins as enthusiasm and curiosity can give way to missed nights, forgotten devices, inconsistent wear, and eventual disengagement. This pattern does not necessarily reflect a lack of interest in health monitoring. Rather, it suggests a disconnect between what many devices require and how people naturally behave over the long term.

As wearable devices have become more advanced, they have also introduced new forms of friction into the user experience. Common challenges include charging fatigue, discomfort during overnight wear, forgetting to put the device back on, and a growing sense of being monitored rather than supported. While each of these issues may seem minor in isolation, together they can create a cumulative behavioral burden that makes long-term use harder to sustain.

This challenge is particularly acute in sleep tracking. Unlike daytime health monitoring, sleep is a state defined by physical stillness, comfort, and mental disengagement. For many users, wearing a device to bed introduces a contradiction: the technology intended to measure rest can also interfere with it. Rings may feel restrictive, watches may add weight and awareness, and chest straps may feel clinical or intrusive. Over time, even motivated users may prioritize comfort over data collection.













According to SOMNDEEP, this is where many wearable-based sleep trackers face a structural limitation. In sleep monitoring, consistency often matters more than intensity. Missing a few nights may appear insignificant, but over weeks and months, inconsistent data collection can reduce the quality of long-term insights. In that sense, the central issue is not always the precision of the device, but whether people can realistically continue using it night after night.

How Contactless Systems Change the Equation

Contactless systems like SOMNDEEP approach the problem from a fundamentally different angle-rethinking what a sleep tracker should be.

Instead of asking users to adapt to the device, they remove the need for participation entirely.



No wearing

No nightly setup No behavioral reminders

Once installed, the system operates passively in the background-functioning as a contactless sleep monitor that aligns with the user's environment rather than interrupting it.

This shift transforms sleep tracking from an active task into a passive capability.

Less Interaction, More Continuity

In behavioral design, there is a simple principle:

The fewer actions required, the more likely a system is to be used consistently.

By eliminating interaction, a contactless sleep tracker increases the likelihood of long-term adherence.

SOMNDEEP is built around this idea. Its radar-based sensing technology captures sleep data without requiring physical contact, enabling continuous sleep monitoring without disrupting rest.





The result is not just convenience-but continuity, which is essential for meaningful insights from any sleep tracker.

Beyond Comfort: A Shift Toward Invisible Health Tech

The rise of contactles sleep monitors reflects a broader trend in health technology:

moving from visible, user-driven devices to invisible, environment-integrated systems.

Instead of asking users to change their habits, these systems adapt to existing behaviors-making sleep tracking feel effortless.

This shift is especially relevant for:



Light sleepers

Older adults Individuals managing long-term health conditions

Anyone experiencing“wearable fatigue” from traditional sleep trackers





Summary: Abandonment Is a Design Signal

When users abandon wearables or stop using a sleep tracke, it should not be interpreted as a lack of interest in health is feedback.

It reveals that even the most advanced sleep monitoring devices must ultimately fit into the realities of daily life-especially during sleep, when comfort and unconsciousness define the experience.

Contactless systems like SOMNDEEP respond to this signal by removing friction at its source.

By prioritizing comfort, consistency, and invisibility, they offer a more sustainable path toward long-term sleep tracking-one that works not because users try harder, but because the system asks less.

CONTACT: Ryan Young...