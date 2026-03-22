Mathura Violence Case: UP Police File FIR Against 300 Crackdown Intensifies

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Police have registered an FIR against 300 people in the case of violence that erupted in Mathura after the death of a cow vigilante, Baba Chandrashekhar, also known as 'Farsa Wale Baba'.

According to reports, the incident occurred on the NH-19 when Chandrashekhar died after being run over by a truck in the early hours of Saturday. Police have maintained that it was a road accident caused amid low visibility due to dense fog, while supporters have alleged foul play and termed it a conspiracy.

Following the incident, large crowds gathered and blocked the highway, placing the body on the road and halting traffic for hours. The protest soon turned violent, with demonstrators pelting stones, damaging vehicles, and clashing with security personnel.

Amid escalating tensions, the Uttar Pradesh Police registered an FIR against 22 named individuals and around 250-300 unidentified persons on charges including rioting, attempt to murder, vandalism, and obstructing government duty. Police sources confirmed that at least 10-14 people have been detained or arrested so far, while efforts are ongoing to identify others involved in the violence.

Officials said the situation spiralled due to rumours that the seer had been killed by cow smugglers, which intensified public anger. Authorities later clarified that the vehicle initially stopped by Chandrashekhar was not carrying cattle, and the fatal collision occurred when another truck rammed into the stationary vehicle.

Earlier on Saturday, Mathura Police clarified that the death of a local cow vigilante, popularly known as 'Farsa Wale Baba,' was the result of a road accident and not linked to cattle smuggling, countering earlier claims that had sparked tension in the area.

According to police in Mathura, the deceased, identified as Chandrashekhar, had stopped a vehicle on suspicion of cow rustling when another truck hit him amid low visibility caused by the dense fog. The incident took place in the Kosi area, near Navipur village, under the Kosi Kalan police outpost limits.

According to initial reports, Chandrashekhar was chasing a truck on his motorcycle after suspecting that it was being used for cattle smuggling.

Heavy police deployment remains in place across sensitive areas to prevent further escalation. Senior officials have assured strict legal action against those responsible for violence, while also appealing for calm.

The administration continues to monitor the situation closely as tensions linger in parts of the district.