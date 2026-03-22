Nurse, Hospital Owner Among 4 Held For Selling Newborn In Greater Noida

MENAFN - IANS) Greater Noida, March 22 (IANS) A nurse was caught red-handed while allegedly attempting to sell a newborn baby girl for Rs 2.60 lakh in Greater Noida, leading to the arrest of three other accused persons, including the owner of a private hospital, officials said on Sunday.

The police said they have unearthed a conspiracy involving the sale of a five-to-six-day-old infant in Greater Noida West, with the transaction reportedly fixed at Rs 2.60 lakh. Acting swiftly, the authorities apprehended those involved and initiated further investigation into the case.

The matter came to light after a couple residing in a housing society in Greater Noida began searching for ways to adopt a child through social media platforms.

During this process, they were contacted by several suspicious individuals who demanded a substantial amount of money in exchange for arranging a child.

After negotiations, the deal was finalised at Rs 2.60 lakh. Sensing foul play, the couple informed the Child Helpline authorities, which led to coordinated action by multiple agencies.

Following the tip-off, teams from the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), the Child Welfare Committee and the local Bisrakh Kotwali police launched an operation to catch the accused.

According to officials, the accused asked the couple to come near the Bisrakh roundabout, where they planned to hand over the infant.

Sharing information about the case, Central Noida DCP Shakti Awasthi said, "On Saturday evening, around 4:30 p.m., when a woman arrived at the location carrying a 10-day-old baby girl, police teams deployed in plainclothes apprehended her red-handed. The woman taken into custody was employed at a private hospital in Greater Noida West."

During subsequent interrogation, police arrested three more individuals identified as Yashika Garg, the owner of the private hospital, Gajendra, a sanitation worker, and Ranjit, an operating theatre technician.

Investigators said more names are emerging during the probe, and questioning of other suspects is ongoing. Police suspect that multiple such networks are operating through social media platforms, targeting individuals seeking to adopt children.

Authorities also said that the biological parents of the infant have not yet been traced. Preliminary findings suggest that the child's mother may have abandoned her at the hospital before leaving, and efforts are underway to identify her.

The rescued baby girl has been shifted to a shelter facility in Noida for care and protection.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and further details in the case are awaited.