Anupam Kher Praises 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', Calls Director A Rockstar

Anupam Kher's Emotional and Detailed Review

Actor Anupam Kher has strongly praised filmmaker Aditya Dhar's latest release 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', calling it a film that will make "every Indian proud" and describing the director as a "rockstar" in an emotional and detailed social media reaction.

Taking to Instagram, Kher shared a video expressing his admiration for the film, its performances, and its overall impact. The actor said he felt compelled to speak immediately after watching the film in a packed theatre, highlighting the audience's engagement and emotional response.

"I feel that after working for so many years, I should approach things with a bit more patience," Kher said in the video, adding, "I've reached an age where if you truly like something, then your age or experience shouldn't come in the way of appreciating it. That's the beauty of it."

Calling the film an example of powerful storytelling, he emphasised that great art lies in its ability to connect emotionally. "Whether it's acting, direction, technicians, or music, when that beauty connects with you, when it speaks to you, that's what really matters," he said.

Kher revealed that he watched the film in a fully packed cinema hall, noting that audiences across age groups were "totally engrossed." He also addressed criticism surrounding the film, dismissing certain opinions and asserting that the film reflects modern India without compromising on intent. "This film talks about modern India, and yes, it uses drama, but there's no falsehood in its system or intention," he said, adding that it portrays the work and strength of Indian intelligence agencies such as IB and RAW.

Praise for the Ensemble Cast

The actor also described the final act as particularly impactful. "The last half hour of action is breathtaking. My mouth was open, and when I looked around, everyone else's mouths were open too," he said.

Kher reserved special praise for the film's ensemble cast, repeatedly using the word "outstanding" to describe lead actor Ranveer Singh's performance. "I teach acting, I run an acting school. For me to truly salute someone takes a lot of conviction, and you are outstanding," he said. He highlighted Singh's body language and emotional depth, particularly noting moments where the actor's portrayal of pain felt "so visible and so heartbreaking."

He also commended Sara Arjun, calling her "remarkable," especially for her performance in close-up shots, and lauded Arjun Rampal as "remarkable" in key scenes.

Speaking about R. Madhavan, Kher said, "What a mature performance. There's no attempt to show dominance, you simply believe in the character." He added that the role was uniquely suited to the actor.

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi was described as "the cherry on top," with Kher recalling how the audience applauded during his final scene. He also praised Sanjay Dutt, calling his performance "brilliant" in the caption accompanying the video.

A 'World-Class' Film That Unites Indians

Beyond performances, Kher stressed the emotional and nationalistic resonance of the film. He described a rare sense of unity among viewers, saying the audience responded with chants of "Jai Hind" during the screening. "Sometimes cricket matches unite us, but for the first time, I felt a film uniting Indians like this," he said, adding, "You root for India, for Bharat, for Hindustan."

Calling the film "absolutely world-class," Kher said it requires no international validation despite meeting global standards. He even added that if he could present an international award, it would go to director Aditya Dhar. "I went home and prayed for you," he said, addressing Dhar, adding, "Thank you for making this film and making every Indian proud."

Industry and Audience Acclaim

In the caption, he wrote, "Congratulations to the entire team for creating something so powerful, so magical, so moving, and so deeply human. Watch it. Experience it. And then sit with it," adding, "EVERY 'INDIAN' WILL BE PROUD OF THIS FILM. JAI Hind!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Kher's heartfelt reaction drew responses from the film's cast. Ranveer Singh expressed gratitude, writing that Kher's words meant a great deal to him and that he grew up inspired by the veteran actor's craft. "Shabd toh Mere kam pad gaye yeh dekh kar, Sir. Aap ki kalakari se prerit ho kar bade hue hain, Sir. Aapka aise kehna mere liye bahut bahut badi baat hai. Aap ko koti koti pranaam, Sir," he wrote.

Rakesh Bedi also reacted, calling the video an "honest" reaction.

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar, released in theatres on March 19 and has already opened to a record-breaking box office response. The film is a sequel to 'Dhurandhar' (2025), which was the highest-grossing Hindi film of that year. Featuring a strong ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun, the film has emerged as one of the biggest cinematic events of the year. It has also received praise from prominent figures across the film industry, including SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, and Kangana Ranaut, among others. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)