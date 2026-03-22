Pakistan's Babar Azam Stuns Supporters By His Cooking Skills On Eid Amid Ongoing Cricket Absence (WATCH)

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam stunned fans on Eid‐ul‐Fitr by stepping into the kitchen and preparing sheer khurma, a traditional vermicelli‐based dessert closely tied to the festival. The video, shared on his official Instagram account, showed him actively involved in the cooking process, offering a glimpse into his personal celebrations away from the cricket field.

The clip quickly gained traction online, with followers responding warmly, extending Eid greetings, and appreciating his culinary effort. Babar captioned the post as his“sweet Eid signature,” highlighting a different side of his personality beyond cricket.

Babar Azam trying his hands in a new profession after being snubbed by PCB twitter/hSbRBM2IFb

- Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) March 21, 2026

Away From The Field

Babar has been absent from professional cricket since Pakistan's exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 earlier this month. National selector Aaqib Javed confirmed during a press conference that the 31‐year‐old was sidelined due to injury.

As a result, he was not considered for Pakistan's three‐match ODI series against Bangladesh and also missed the National T20 Cup 2026. Neither the selection committee nor Babar himself has provided an update on his fitness status.

Looking Ahead To PSL 11

Despite the uncertainty, Babar is slated to lead Peshawar Zalmi in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, scheduled from March 26 to May 3. His return will be closely watched, as fans eagerly await his comeback on the domestic stage.