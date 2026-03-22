Karan Johar Reveals Why Loyalty Is Rare As Actors Like Janhvi Kapoor Switch Talent Agencies

Filmmaker Karan Johar opens up on why actors like Janhvi Kapoor frequently switch talent agencies, citing social media pressures, constant public scrutiny, and the restless nature of today's generation in Bollywood.

The recent shift of Janhvi Kapoor from Dharma Cornerstone Artist Agency to Collective Artist Network has once again brought attention to a growing trend in Bollywood-actors frequently switching talent management teams. Names like Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra have also made similar moves, highlighting how fluid representation has become.

Filmmaker Karan Johar believes the rise of social media and constant public scrutiny has made today's actors more anxious and restless. He noted that this generation faces daily judgment, unlike earlier times, which impacts mental health and fuels quick career decisions. According to him, the need for instant validation often pushes actors to seek new management teams in hopes of better opportunities and positioning.

Despite frequent changes, Johar emphasized that talent management remains a strong and lucrative arm of Dharma Productions. He described the industry as a“passing the parcel” system, where actors continuously move between top agencies. While some leave for a fresh start, others even return, making the business highly dynamic and ever-evolving.

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Johar also pointed out the lack of long-term loyalty in the industry, calling talent management a“thankless job.” He explained that actors often switch agencies due to insecurity and time-bound expectations. However, as a filmmaker, he prioritizes casting based on suitability rather than agency ties, while still supporting talent associated with his production house.