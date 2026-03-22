Mondo Duplantis Makes History With 4Th Straight World Indoor Title

Pole vault icon Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis made history at the ongoing World Athletics Indoor Championships, becoming the first-ever man to secure four successive world indoor pole vault titles and setting a new championship record in the process. Following Australian Kurtis Mascharll's attempt of 6.00 m to secure the bronze, the fight for the gold medal was down to Mondo and Greece's Emmanouil Karalis, as per Olympics.

Mondo's Record-Breaking Performance

Karalis, confident after securing his personal best attempt of 6.17 m in the home championships just a few weeks back, managed to pass 6.10 m and 6.15 m. Mondo managed to clear both heights with ease in his first attempt. When Karalis failed to reach 6.20 m in his first attempt, Mondo soared higher, to a record-breaking 6.25 m, outclassing his own championship record of 6.20 m from the 2022 edition in Belgrade.

Karalis had to settle for a silver for the third successive time at the world championships, after failing to reach Mondo's height. He had also claimed the second spot in the World Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 and the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)