CISF, Army Collaborate To Enhance Professional Competence In Drone Operations

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) The Central Industrial Force (CISF) and the Indian Army have collaborated to enhance the central security force's professional competence in drone operations.

A media statement said that a professional Drone Training Session for CISF personnel of ASG Indore was conducted at the Army War College, Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. The session covered key aspects of drone operations, flight safety regulations and surveillance protocols, aimed at further strengthening operational preparedness and technological proficiency.

The CISF statement said the training conducted in collaboration with the Indian Army reflects its continued focus on capacity building, skill enhancement and integration of modern technologies for effective security operations.

With the growing threat of drone and cyberattacks on vital installations, which have emerged as new security challenges, the CISF has prepared plans to counter such threats.

As part of the strategy, the force has taken up drone and anti-drone training in a major way. It has established a drone training and anti-drone capability training centre in its unit at Behror in Rajasthan.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has already granted approval for establishing the Remote Pilot Training Organisation for training on drone operation and anti-drone systems.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently highlighted the role of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in the nation's security apparatus.

In his address at the 57th Raising Day ceremony of the central security agency on March 6, he said that CISF will now be responsible for aerial threat management at critical sites, including airports, seaports and industrial hubs, apart from its existing responsibilities.

CISF has been providing security to 70 airports across the country and 361 other important institutions. It has managed security for many key projects, such as Kartavya Bhavan, Seva Teerth, Noida International Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport, Lengpui Airport, Jawaharpur Thermal Power Project, and Bhakra Dam Project.