Rahul Gandhi To Discuss Tribal Issues With 1,000 Delegates In Vadodara

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Vadodara on Monday to discuss issues pertaining to tribal areas.

Amit Chavda, President of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, shared details of the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha's visit during a press conference in Vadodara on Saturday. He stated that approximately 1,000 doctors, engineers, and NGO representatives will participate in this conference, where detailed discussions on tribal rights will take place.

Slams Centre Over Falling Rupee, Warns of Inflation

On Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre, expressing concern over the falling value of the Indian rupee and rising industrial fuel prices amid escalating conflict in West Asia.

Rahul Gandhi warned against inflation in future and said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is offering "empty rhetoric" instead of a clear economic strategy.

His remarks came after the rupee fell below the 93-mark against the US dollar on Friday, signalling sustained pressure on the domestic currency.

He wrote on X, "The rupee weakening against the dollar and heading towards 100, along with a sharp rise in industrial fuel prices--these aren't just numbers; they're clear signals of the inflation to come."

Details Impact on Economy and Families

He claimed that the production and transport will be more expensive, and the Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) will be pulling out investment from the Indian stock market.

He further added that after the elections in four states and one Union Territory, the Centre might hike fuel prices.

"The government may call it 'normal,' but the reality is: Production and transport will become more expensive. MSMEs will be hit the hardest. Prices of everyday items will go up. FII money will flow out even faster, putting more pressure on the stock market. In other words, it's certain to have a direct and deep impact on every family's pocket. And it's just a matter of time--after the elections, prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG will be hiked too," he added.

"The Modi government has neither direction nor strategy--just empty rhetoric. The question isn't what the government is saying--it's what's left on your plate," the X post read.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian rupee weakened further and breached the 93 mark against the US dollar in early trade, hitting a fresh historic low amid ongoing conflict in West Asia and continued foreign outflows. (ANI)

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