Mumbai Latest Weather Update: Humidity Rises As Heat Intensifies Rain Chances Remain Low

Mumbai witnesses rising temperatures and humidity on March 22, with clear skies dominating the city. The weather remains hot and sticky, while rain chances stay minimal, offering no immediate relief.

Mumbai is experiencing typical late-March weather, with rising temperatures and increasing humidity making conditions uncomfortable for residents. Unlike northern parts of the country, the city continues to remain dry, with clear skies dominating most areas.

On March 22, daytime temperatures are hovering around the mid-30°C mark, while minimum temperatures remain above normal. The high humidity levels, driven by coastal conditions, are making it feel hotter than the actual temperature, especially during afternoon hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department, there is little to no chance of rainfall in the coming days. The weather department has predicted continued clear to partly cloudy skies, with warm and humid conditions likely to persist across Mumbai and nearby regions.

With no immediate signs of rain or cooling, residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, and take precautions against heat-related discomfort. The weather pattern is expected to remain stable, with summer-like conditions gradually intensifying in the days ahead.