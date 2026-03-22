Kolkata Latest Weather Update Rain Brings Sharp Temperature Dip Cooler Days Ahead In City

Kolkata sees a welcome weather shift on March 22 as recent rain and thunderstorms bring cooler temperatures. Cloudy skies and light showers may continue, offering relief from heat before gradual warming returns.

Kolkata is witnessing a noticeable shift in weather after recent thunderstorms and rain brought relief from rising heat. The sudden change, driven by moisture from the Bay of Bengal and atmospheric disturbances, has led to cooler-than-usual conditions across the city.

Over the past couple of days, heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds significantly brought down temperatures. The maximum temperature dropped sharply to around 23°C-well below the seasonal average-while minimum temperatures also dipped, making the weather feel unusually pleasant for March.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the intense thunderstorm activity is now gradually weakening. While major alerts have eased for March 22, partly cloudy skies are expected, with chances of light rain or isolated showers still lingering in some areas.

Looking ahead, the city is likely to experience relatively stable and comfortable weather compared to the usual March heat. However, occasional cloud build-up and brief spells of rain may continue, keeping temperatures slightly below normal before heat gradually returns in the coming days.