World Water Day: PM Modi Urges Strong Commitment To Conserve Water

On the occasion of World Water Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday underscored the critical role of water in shaping the planet's future, calling for a national reaffirmation of the commitment to conserve every drop. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, 'Water sustains us and shapes our planet's future. On World Water Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to conserve every drop of water and use it responsibly. Today is also a day to appreciate those who engage in sustainable practices, promote awareness and nurture a culture of conservation."

Jal Shakti Ministry to Host 'Industry for Water' Conclave

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Jal Shakti, on Saturday, said that World Water Day serves as a reminder of the critical importance of freshwater and the urgent need for sustainable water management. It highlights the growing challenges of water scarcity, climate change, and equitable access, while mobilising governments, industries, and communities worldwide to act towards securing water for present and future generations. This year's global theme, "Water and Gender," further underscores the need for inclusive and equitable water governance. Reinforcing this global call to action, the Ministry of Jal Shakti will host the World Water Day Conclave 2026 on 23 March at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, under the theme "Industry for Water".

The inaugural session will be held in the presence of the Union Minister of Jal Shakti, CR Paatil, along with senior representatives from government and industry. The Conclave highlights the growing convergence of Departments, academia, and industry towards strengthening India's water security through a "whole-of-government" and "whole-of-society" approach.

State-Level Awareness and Participation

Recognising water as a vital national resource and the primary role of States/UTs in its management, they have been encouraged to organise suitable activities to mark the occasion. Such initiatives can enhance public awareness, promote community participation, and encourage responsible water use. States/UTs may undertake awareness programmes, showcase best practices such as rainwater harvesting and reuse, engage with industries and urban local bodies to improve water-use efficiency, and promote community-led initiatives.

Conclave's Objectives and Participants

The conclave will serve as a national platform for dialogue, innovation, and collaboration for sustainable water management, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, startups, MSMEs, and young innovators to co-create scalable, technology-driven solutions. Positioning the industry as a key driver of water-use efficiency, recycling, reuse, and innovation, the conclave highlights a paradigm shift where industries are transitioning from water users to water stewards, adopting smarter and more sustainable practices.

Event Highlights and Key Outcomes

The event will witness participation from over 700 delegates across sectors. A key highlight will be the felicitation of Jal Shakti Hackathon winners, recognising innovative and impactful solutions in the water sector. State governments will actively participate, particularly in the census-focused session, which will also feature the felicitation marking the completion and release of major national water census reports, underscoring the importance of data-driven water governance. The "Industry for Water" session will culminate in a Joint Industry Declaration, reaffirming industry commitment towards sustainable water stewardship. The Ministry will also highlight initiatives promoting research and innovation in the water sector, fostering collaboration between government, industry, and academia. Through this multi-stakeholder engagement, the conclave embodies the spirit of "Ideas. Innovation. Action.", aiming to catalyse partnerships, innovation, and policy convergence--where innovation meets responsibility to build a water-secure and resilient India.

About World Water Day

World Water Day, held on March 22 every year since 1993, is an annual United Nations observance focusing on the importance of freshwater. A core focus of World Water Day is to support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 6: Water and sanitation for all by 2030. (ANI)

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