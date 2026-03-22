Trudeau 'Ill-Advised' On Nijjar Allegations: Ex-Indian Envoy Verma

Trudeau 'Ill-Advised' on Nijjar Allegations, Says Ex-Envoy

Former Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, has hit out at former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, stating he was "ill-advised" to publicly level allegations linking India to the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Verma noted that the move by the former Canadian leader placed a robust bilateral partnership under significant strain.

In an interview with ANI, Verma's comments followed recent clarifications from Canada's National Police Chief, Mike Duheme, who confirmed that there is currently no evidence connecting the Indian state to the Nijjar case, an issue that had previously sparked a major diplomatic fallout between the two nations.

Questioning the Lack of Evidence

Reflecting on Trudeau's past claims of "credible allegation," the former envoy described the decision to go public as misguided. Verma told ANI, "He was ill-advised. The timing was of his choosing, but he was ill-advised to put a very strong bilateral relationship on hold and move ahead with his political, I would say, motives."

Verma further deconstructed the narrative surrounding the accusations, questioning the persistent lack of tangible proof or legal proceedings. "So let's try to sort of dissect that. And if we say credible allegations, it was still not evidence. But due to some reason, the then Prime Minister thought it appropriate to state that in their own Parliament. I did not consider it well thought of on his part," he remarked.

Verma Questions Inconsistencies and Cites Political Motives

The diplomat pointed out the inconsistencies in the Canadian narrative over the past year. "But then moving ahead, even RCMP [Royal Canadian Mounted Police] in October 2024 said that they have credible evidence linking transnational repression and crime with Indian agents and proxies. Now even that has failed. Now my only question to those who had levelled these charges is if there was such clinching evidence, why the charges have not been filed so far? So I look at it both from the logical point of view as well as from the international law point of view," he added.

Verma reiterated that India has firmly maintained that the claims were driven by domestic political agendas. "We always maintained that. If you recall, both from New Delhi and from Ottawa, the Indian interests, the Indian representation always talked about this. We always said that this is politically motivated, we always said that this is vote-bank politics, we always said that there is no evidence available to say so," he said.

Current Situation and Police Findings

Elaborating on the current situation, Verma explained that Canadian authorities have now categorised the issues into two distinct "buckets." "When I look at it, what he said, let's be very clear what he said first. So he has kept it in two different buckets. One bucket is the Khalistani terrorist who was killed there. And another bucket is transnational repression and transnational crimes. So these are two buckets," he stated.

The 'Two Buckets': Nijjar Case vs. Transnational Crime

Regarding the first category, Verma noted that the matter is already being handled by the Canadian judiciary. "So when you look at the first bucket, there is a court case already on, charges have been filed against four Indian nationals. These four Indian nationals went to Canada as international students. God knows what happened in society, and they became whatever they have been alleged to have become. And their trial is on," he told ANI.

On the broader allegations of transnational interference, Verma reaffirmed New Delhi's stance. "I always said it is not India's policy to interfere in the internal affairs of any other country. Unfortunately, this was not accepted by the regime of that particular point of time," he said.

Police Chief Confirms No Link to India

Highlighting the recent police findings, Verma said that investigators now see no connection between India and alleged transnational crimes. "What he (Canada National Police Chief) said was that right now he doesn't see any link with any foreign entity, which includes India, I'm sure, any foreign entity having links with transnational crimes and transnational repression in Canada," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)