Saudi Arabia Expels Iranian Military Staff, Condemns 'Blatant' Attacks

MENAFN - Jordan Times) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Saudi Arabia has expelled several Iranian military officials and renewed its“strong”condemnation of what it described as“blatant” attacks by Iran against the kingdom and regional states.

The Saudi Press Agency carried a statement from the Foreign Ministry as saying on Saturday that the continued targeting of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, civilian infrastructure, diplomatic missions, and economic interests by Iran constituted a clear violation of international law and norms.

It added that the attacks also violated the Beijing Agreement and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), as well as principles of good neighborliness and respect for state sovereignty.

The statement reiterated Riyadh's“categorical condemnation” of Iranian attacks against Saudi Arabia, Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and other Arab and Islamic nations, warning that the escalation would have serious consequences for relations.

The ministry said Saudi authorities had notified the Iranian embassy that its military attache, assistant military attache, and three additional staff members had been declared persona non grata and must leave the Kingdom within 24 hours.

It reaffirmed a previous statement issued on March 9, warning that continued attacks by Iran represent a further escalation that will have a“profound impact” on ties moving forward.