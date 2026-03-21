MENAFN - Gulf Times) Residents of Qatar have continued to celebrate the Eid holiday with joy, safety, and stability, sharing this happiness with family and friends outside the country by transferring funds to support them.

Many opt for online transactions, while others visit various exchange houses to provide timely assistance to their loved blade-->





Residents walk along the Corniche, on the second day of Eid al-Fitr. – AFP

Despite regional tensions, the holiday spirit remains untouched, as people enjoy the stability and security Qatar offers.

Shopping malls are open and well-stocked with a variety of goods at normal blade-->





A man sits looking at the Gekrose sculpture (2011) by late Austrian artist Franz West along the Corniche Saturday. – AFP

The public is also responsibly adhering to safety instructions from authorities, demonstrating a high level of compliance with awareness messages urging caution and the avoidance of unnecessary gatherings in open areas as a precautionary measure against any unforeseen events.

Consequently, many people chose to spend the holiday at various outlets across the country, such as shopping malls and popular souqs, enjoying the relaxed and cheerful atmosphere of Eid.

Family gatherings and visits continue, with parents and older relatives eager to give children the traditional Eidyaa (small cash gifts), which is an integral part of the celebration in the blade-->





Residents walk under the shade near the Corniche, on the second day of Eid al-Fitr celebrations. – AFP

Qatari majlis remain open to receive family and friends, allowing for the exchange of good wishes for Eid and the revival of long-cherished traditions.

These majlis are crucial in sustaining established values and customs, passing them down from generation to generation through practice rather than mere instruction.

The gatherings at Qatari majlis are a central feature of Eid and a vital aspect of social life, bringing families and friends together, renewing connections, and preserving cherished blade-->





A man has his photograph taken as he poses along the Corniche Saturday. – AFP

This year, amid exceptional regional circumstances, their role feels even more significant.

They provide calm, reassurance, and a sense of continuity, helping people maintain the spirit of celebration.

Hussein al-Haddad notes that the majlis has remained open with arrangements suited to the current situation.

The Qatari describes it as more than just a place for greetings; it is a space where people can experience the essence of Eid through warm welcomes, shared memories, coffee, sweets, and the presence of children.

They also engage in balanced and reassuring discussions about regional events.

Dr Badr al-Hajri sees Eid majlis gatherings as an extension of human relationships in Qatari society rather than a mere social custom.

He said that they provide people with a quiet space away from the pressure of constant news, where conversations from Ramadan through Eid help build collective understanding, calm, and emotional reassurance without losing the essence of the occasion.

Qatari researcher Mansour al-Ruwaili highlights the cultural and heritage value of majlis gatherings, especially those tied to popular memory.

He said they preserve identity, connect younger generations to the past, and show how society can balance awareness of present realities with commitment to Eid joy and traditions.

Together, these examples show that as long as majlis gatherings remain open, Eid in Qatar continues to live through its deepest social and cultural meanings.

Eid Safety family