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Saudi Arabia Orders Iranian Military Attache, Four Embassy Staff To Leave


2026-03-21 11:03:22
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Saudi Arabia ‌has ​ordered ‌Iran's military ‌attache ⁠and ‌four ‌other ⁠embassy staff to leave the kingdom within ​24 hours after ‌declaring them ⁠persona ​non ​grata, the Saudi foreign ministry said on Saturday ‌in ‌a ⁠statement, citing ⁠what ⁠it described as continued ​Iranian attacks against Saudi territory.

military ‌attache embassy staff ⁠persona ​non ​grata ​Iranian attacks

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Gulf Times

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