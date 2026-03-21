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Saudi Arabia Orders Iranian Military Attache, Four Embassy Staff To Leave
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Saudi Arabia has ordered Iran's military attache and four other embassy staff to leave the kingdom within 24 hours after declaring them persona non grata, the Saudi foreign ministry said on Saturday in a statement, citing what it described as continued Iranian attacks against Saudi territory.military attache embassy staff persona non grata Iranian attacks
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