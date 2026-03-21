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QM Welcomes Visitors Back For Eid Al-Fitr


2026-03-21 11:03:22
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Families and visitors flocked to the National Museum of Qatar and cultural sites across Doha, as Qatar Museums reopened its indoor venues to the public on the second day of Eid al-Fitr.

The reopening, which takes effect from March 21, covers all of QM's major institutions, including the Museum of Islamic Art, Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, and the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum. During the Eid period, all venues will remain open daily through March 27 - including on their otherwise regular closing days - before returning to standard operating hours the following week.

Indoor spaces including galleries, cafes, and retail outlets are fully accessible, while outdoor heritage and archaeological sites remain temporarily closed. Staff are on hand across all locations to assist visitors, with safety measures in place throughout.

Standard opening hours across QM venues run Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 7pm, and Fridays from 1.30pm to 7pm. Regular weekly closures apply after the Eid period: Mathaf closes on Mondays, the National Museum of Qatar and 3-2-1 Museum on Tuesdays, and the Museum of Islamic Art on Wednesdays.

Visitors can find the latest updates on QM's official website and social media channels.

National Museum of Qatar Qatar Museums Museum of Islamic Art

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Gulf Times

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