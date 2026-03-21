Kids Eat Free On Sundays? These 4 Texas Restaurants Still Offer The Deal

MENAFN - Saving Advice) As a father of two, I know that feeding your family has become incredibly expensive over the last few years. For many parents, dining out feels like a luxury they can't afford, especially if they have picky eaters who might not even enjoy what they order. That said, it feels like a lot of those“Kids Eat Free” nights have disappeared across the United States. However, luckily for folks who live in Texas, there are still a handful of restaurants offering a“kids eat free Sunday” deal. Here are four places where you can still rely on this discount.

1. JAX Grill: A Rare Multi-Day Free Meal Deal

JAX Grill in Houston is one of the most reliable options for a“kids eat free Sunday” outing. Kids can eat free not just on Sundays, but also on Mondays and Tuesdays with the purchase of an adult entrée. This flexibility makes it easier for families to plan meals without feeling rushed. The offer typically applies to children under 12 and is dine-in only.

2. Freebirds World Burrito: Weekend-Friendly Savings

Freebirds World Burrito offers a valuable“kids eat free Sunday” deal at participating Texas locations. Kids 12 and under can receive a free meal with the purchase of an adult entrée, often valid on both Saturdays and Sundays. This makes it perfect for weekend outings or post-church lunches. The deal usually limits the number of free kids' meals per adult order, so it's best to check ahead.

3. Goose's Acre Bistro & Irish Pub: A Hidden Gem in The Woodlands

If you're near The Woodlands, Goose's Acre Bistro & Irish Pub offers a lesser-known“kids eat free Sunday” deal. Children 12 and under can eat free all day Sunday with the purchase of an adult meal. This offer stands out because it's available all day, not just during limited hours. Families can enjoy a relaxed brunch or dinner without worrying about timing.

4. Cilantro's Mexican Grill: Tex-Mex Favorites Without the Extra Cost

Cilantro's Mexican Grill is another solid choice for a“kids eat free Sunday” meal in Texas. The deal typically includes one free kids meal per adult entrée and applies to children under 12. With multiple locations in areas like Kingwood and Spring, it's accessible for many families. The menu features familiar Tex-Mex favorites that appeal to both kids and adults.

Where Smart Dining Meets Smart Saving

Finding a true“kids eat free Sunday” deal in Texas isn't as easy as it used to be, but it's far from impossible. Restaurants like JAX Grill, Freebirds, Goose's Acre, and Cilantro's are proving that family-friendly dining deals still exist. These offers can turn a routine meal into a budget-friendly outing, especially for larger families.

Do you know of any other“kids eat free Sunday” spots in Texas that families should check out? Share your favorites in the comments!