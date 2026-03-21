MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) America Steps Up and Rises To The Occasion

Washington, DC, March 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve announces a New Report on the events that took place in Week 6 1 of the Trump Administration's second term, part of a weekly series since the 47th President took office.

The article can be accessed in full at:

This article provides details and direct links to primary sources covering the following:



What important information did Iran's firing 2 IRBM's at Diego Garcia tell the world?

What ultimatum is President Trump giving Iran to open up the Strait of Hormuz?

What did Elon Musk offer to do for struggling TSA workers who are working without a paycheck during the Democrat Shutdown?

Which 20 countries are showing up in the Strait of Hormuz to form President Trump's Coalition of Countries to keep the Strait open and escort ships so that oil can flow?

How does President Trump plan to address the problem of illegal immigrants flying in through airports?

What other terrorist organizations has Iran been funding? Who said: “ I firmly believe that it is only you, Donald, who can achieve peace across the world!”

ThinkCareBelieve ' s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government. The article highlights events that took place in America, and can be used as a reference, a resource or a review. America's Weekly Golden Chronicle here:

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