G7 Foreign Ministers' Statement On Support To Partners In The Middle East

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

“ We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union, express support to our partners in the region in the face of the unjustifiable attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran and its proxies.

“ We condemn in the strongest terms the regime's reckless attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Iraq, in line with UNSC Resolution 2817. The Iranian regime's unjustifiable attacks against these states also threaten regional and global security.

“ We call for the immediate and unconditional cessation of all attacks by the Iranian regime. We reaffirm the importance of safeguarding maritime routes, and safety of navigation, including in the Strait of Hormuz and all associated critical waterways, as well as the safety and security of supply chains and the stability of energy markets. We stand ready to take necessary measures to support global supply of energy such as the stockpile release decided by International Energy Agency members on March 11.

“ The G7 has repeatedly stated that Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon and that it must halt its ballistic missile program, end its destabilizing activities in the region and around the globe, and cease the appalling violence and repression against its own people.

“ We support the right of the countries unjustifiably attacked by Iran or by Iranian proxies to defend their territories and protect their citizens. We reaffirm our unwavering support for their security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

“ We condemn the brazen attacks in Iraq by Iran and its militias against diplomatic facilities and energy infrastructure, particularly in the Iraqi Kurdistan region, and against US and Counter ISIS Coalition forces, and the Iraqi people. ”

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