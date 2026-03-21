Crypto News: Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $7,500 While Pepeto Binance Executive Brings Exchange To Final Stage And Shiba Inu Comparisons Build

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, March 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



A former Binance executive inside the Ethereum based crypto Pepeto's team just moved the exchange tools into their last testing phase, and the presale answered with the sharpest capital inflow the project has ever seen. More than $8.25 million committed, rounds filling ahead of every deadline, and wallet behavior that crypto only produces when something significant is weeks away. Recent crypto news about this Ethereum-based project resembles the initial buzz surrounding Shiba Inu before it skyrocketed in popularity and generated significant wealth for many investors. Additionally, the rising Ethereum price predictions are fueling even more interest in projects built on its network.

What is happening inside this presale and why the largest wallets treat it as the most important entry of 2026 is explained below.

Crypto news: Pepeto Binance Executive News & Bullish Ethereum Price Prediction Point To Bull Run Forming

The exchange update moves the zero fee trading engine and AI powered contract screening into the final round. The system handles orders across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana inside one protocol, and SolidProof ran a full audit on every contract before the presale went live with nothing flagged. What matters is how fast capital responded. Rounds scheduled for weeks closed in days, and that pace does not show up around projects the market plans to forget.

The Ethereum price prediction backs everything building underneath. ETH trades at $2,150 after falling from its $4,953 record, and the Fear and Greed Index reads 11 right now according to, marking 46 straight days of extreme fear. Only four periods since 2018 stayed below 15 that long, and each one marked the beginning of that cycle's strongest recovery. Standard Chartered holds a $7,500 year end Ethereum price prediction, and spot ETH ETFs pulled in $157 million across two consecutive days according to CoinDesk. Stablecoin reserves on the network sit at record levels, meaning capital is parked and ready to deploy.

A rising ETH price lifts everything built on top of it. The Ethereum price prediction heading toward $7,500 means more volume, more users, and more money flowing into the ecosystem. That is why crypto news outlets keep naming Pepeto as the Ethereum based opportunity best positioned to capture that move.

How Pepeto Follows the Shiba Inu Playbook With Infrastructure SHIB Never Had

The Ethereum price prediction gives this project a strong tailwind, but the force behind the presale speed comes from a pattern the market recognizes. Pepeto's traction mirrors exactly what happened before Shiba Inu turned into a global headline, and the crypto news coverage is building the same way. But the comparison breaks in Pepeto's favor. Shiba Inu produced billions with zero working products. The attention was real. The returns were real. Then the hype cooled and holders had nothing generating value underneath.

Pepeto flips that story. The founder who created the original Pepe coin and took it to $11 billion is now building a full DeFi exchange with a former Binance executive who designed the trading architecture. The platform handles orders across three chains with zero fees while AI screens every contract for scam patterns. SolidProof verified the entire protocol before a single presale dollar came in.

The entry sits at $0.000000186 with 195% APY staking live while the exchange finishes testing. The Ethereum price prediction targets $7,500 for a 3.5x over years. Pepeto's Binance listing compresses far higher multiples into one event. The wallets committing right now are putting in real size, and capital at that scale only moves when the people behind it already finished the math.

Conclusion

The Ethereum price prediction points to $7,500. The former Binance executive moved the exchange into its final phase. And whale wallet data needs no interpretation. Large addresses are deep in this presale, committing size that only appears when the expected return is already calculated and the timeline is short. Every cycle produces two groups: those who followed the smart money early and captured life changing returns, and those who waited a few days more and carried that regret through the rest of the year.

History is full of people who watched Shiba Inu's presale, waited for one more signal, and then the Binance listing arrived without warning. That pattern is forming around Pepeto right now, and the Pepeto official website is still accepting entries for those who already learned what waiting costs.

The Ethereum price prediction keeps climbing. The window keeps shrinking. And the wallets inside are not waiting for anyone.