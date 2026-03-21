Century Of Sacrifice: 3,120 Martyrs Defend Jordan, 88 Fallen On Day Of Karameh

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 21 (Petra)-- Barakat Al-Zuyood - Jordanians continue to honor the sacrifices of their fallen soldiers, who gave their lives defending the nation's soil, ensuring its security and sovereignty against any aggression.Across the country's north, south, center, east, and west, a total of 3,120 soldiers have been martyred over the decades. Among them were 88 servicemen who fell during the Battle of Karameh in 1968, confronting Israeli forces. Their sacrifices, Jordanians say, have left the nation as a trust in the hands of all who live on its land.On the 58th anniversary of the battle, the Jordan News Agency (Petra) revisited the archives of the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army, which meticulously document the details of these 3,120 martyrs over 88 years. These soldiers gave their lives defending Jordan both at home and abroad, including during peacekeeping missions in conflict zones.For more than a century, the Armed Forces have preserved detailed records of their fallen, forming a national narrative that underscores how Jordan's stability has been secured through sacrifice.The 88 martyrs of Karameh, in particular, are remembered for standing as a bulwark against Israeli aggression nearly six decades ago.Director of Military Media at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces, Brig. Gen. Mustafa Hiyari, said the Battle of Karameh remains deeply embedded in Jordanian national consciousness.He described it as more than a military event rather, a defining historical moment that reinforces unity, legitimacy, and resilience under the Hashemite leadership.Hiyari added that the battle represents a moment of psychological renewal, restoring confidence after earlier setbacks and demonstrating that victory is achieved through courage, perseverance, and faith. He emphasized that the triumph at Karameh followed a period of regional turmoil and came as a result of steadfast belief in God.He also highlighted that Karameh has become a pillar of Jordan's national narrative, symbolizing determination and recovery despite limited resources and challenging circumstances. The battle reflected the Armed Forces' ability to reorganize and prevail even after regional instability had affected both Jordanian and broader Arab morale.Recalling the events leading up to Karameh, Hiyari paid tribute to martyrs of the War of Attrition, including Major Mazen Kreshan, commander of the 2nd Hussein Battalion, and six of his colleagues, who were killed on February 15, 1968 a date later designated by His Majesty King Abdullah II as Veterans and Retired Servicemen Day.He stressed that the Jordanian soldier demonstrated exceptional bravery and resilience during the battle, standing firm against a better-equipped enemy. The sacrifice of 88 martyrs, he said, was key to achieving victory, proving that the strength of armies lies not only in equipment, but in the willingness of their soldiers to sacrifice.Researcher and Director of Programs at the Politics and Society Institute, Hussein Al-Sarayrah, described Karameh as a pivotal moment in shaping Jordanian national identity. He said its true value lies not only in the events themselves, but in how they are conveyed to future generations.He emphasized that documenting the battle is part of a broader "battle of awareness," requiring a living national narrative supported by education, media, cultural production, and digital platforms to keep its legacy alive.Meanwhile, historian and Director of Culture in Irbid, Aqel Al-Khawaldeh, shared personal accounts passed down from his father, who participated in the battle as a communications officer. He said the enduring lesson of Karameh was that Israeli forces would not again attempt to cross into Jordanian territory, having faced soldiers driven by an unbreakable doctrine.He noted that while the 1967 defeat left a deep scar and fostered a perception of Israeli military invincibility, the victory at Karameh restored confidence and reshaped that narrative, marking a turning point in regional morale.Today, Jordanians continue to remember the fallen, not only through commemoration, but by striving to uphold the values for which they sacrificed ensuring that the legacy of Karameh remains a living, daily lesson for future generations.