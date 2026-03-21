Russian Forces Attack Village In Donetsk With Drones, Leaving One Dead, Four Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram.

"On March 21, 2026, the Russian army struck the village of Maydan in Kramatorsk district. Residential buildings were hit by Lancet UAVs," the statement said.

A 63-year-old woman was killed. Four other civilians, a 30-year-old man, women aged 52 and 65, and a 15-year-old boy, sustained injuries. They were hospitalized with explosive, cranial, and brain trauma, shrapnel wounds, fractures, cuts, bruises, and concussions, and are receiving qualified medical care.

The attack damaged 35 private houses and vehicles in the impact area.

Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times since morning, leaving two dead, five injured

A pre-trial investigation is underway under the procedural supervision of the Kramatorsk District Prosecutor's Office for a war crime (Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As Ukrinform reported, on March 20, Russian forces killed five people and injured 14 residents in the Donetsk region.

Photo: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office