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Residents Report Interruptions In Electricity And Water Supply On Left Bank Of Kyiv Due To Power Grid Failure

Residents Report Interruptions In Electricity And Water Supply On Left Bank Of Kyiv Due To Power Grid Failure


2026-03-21 07:04:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) stated this on Telegram.

Read also: No power outages expected on Sunday – Ukrenergo

"Due to an emergency situation on the power grid on the left bank, there are interruptions in electricity and water supply," the post said. Energy workers are already working to eliminate the damage.

As Ukrinform previously reported, repair work continues in the Chernihiv and Zaporizhzhia regions following Russian strikes on energy infrastructure facilities.

Illustrative photo

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UkrinForm

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