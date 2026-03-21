Crypto News: Pepeto Drops Security Update While Bitcoin Price Prediction Hits $150K And The Fed Holds Rates While Iran War Shakes Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, March 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Pepeto team just completed a full security upgrade on its DeFi exchange and presale capital responded within hours. Funds came in faster than any previous round, pushing this project into territory that only draws comparisons to the earliest stages of every meme coin that eventually created millionaires. Coverage around Pepeto is growing ahead of the Binance listing, rounds are closing in days instead of weeks, and wallet addresses tied to major Bitcoin holders are entering at a pace that makes their expectations obvious.

Before breaking down what those addresses see and why they are moving now, the bitcoin price prediction and the latest Federal Reserve decision explain why the entire crypto market is setting up for its biggest move of 2026 and why the sharpest capital is already inside this presale.

Crypto News: Pepeto Security Upgrade Arrives as the Bitcoin Price Prediction and Fed Decision Build the Bull Case

This security update landed at a moment when every major signal in the crypto market is flashing at once. According to the crypto news, Bitcoin price sits at $70,400 after dropping from its $126,000 record in October 2025, but the biggest players are not heading for the exits. Strategy Inc now controls 738,731 BTC after adding more than 17,000 coins in a single week, spot ETFs just posted the longest positive inflow run of 2026, and Wall Street analysts see this cycle reaching between $75,000 and $225,000 with Standard Chartered holding firm at $150,000 according to CNBC.

On the macro side, the Federal Reserve kept rates at 3.5% to 3.75% at the March 18 meeting. The dot plot still shows one cut coming this year, and Goldman Sachs believes two cuts are realistic, which would bring rates down to around 3.0% to 3.25% according to Fox Business. Trump's pick for the next Fed chair, Kevin Warsh, is a known advocate for lower rates, though his Senate confirmation is currently blocked by Senator Thom Tillis, keeping Powell in the chair for now. Regardless of who holds the title, the path leads to easier monetary conditions in the second half of the year. That is the exact backdrop that has ignited every major crypto rally in the past decade. Cheaper money pushes investors toward risk assets, and early stage projects are always the ones that move first and move hardest.

But context matters. Even if Bitcoin price prediction hits $150,000, that represents a 2.1x gain on an asset already worth $1.3 trillion. Nobody built generational wealth watching a mega cap double over three years. The addresses that changed lives found projects at presale pricing before the wider market knew they existed, and one of the clearest examples of that setup in 2026 is the Pepeto presale.

Why Pepeto's Security Update Makes It the Entry Bitcoin Whales Are Choosing Right Now Beyond the limited Bitcoin price prediction according to today's crypto news, the reason serious money keeps entering Pepeto is the exchange itself, and the completed security upgrade removes the last question mark. Speed, low cost, and trust that listed tokens are legitimate. Those are the three things traders depend on centralized exchanges for, and no DeFi platform has delivered all three together until now. Pepeto operates a zero fee trading layer spanning Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, with AI that scans every smart contract before a single token goes live on the platform. SolidProof completed a full protocol audit before the presale opened, and the exchange is now in its last testing round ahead of the Binance listing.

The pace of capital tells the rest of the story. More than $8.25 million committed. Presale stages closing in days. Addresses connected to large Bitcoin holders entering now, because they see what owning exchange positions at presale pricing delivers once a Binance listing arrives. The bitcoin price prediction gives BTC a path to $150,000 for roughly a 2x over multiple years. The Binance listing for Pepeto concentrates a much larger multiple into a single event. And the crypto news around this project states that the architect of the original Pepe coin is leading this build alongside a former Binance executive, and every metric around this project points toward a return profile that no large cap can match this year, and the Bitcoin price prediction made the case even more clear.

Conclusion

Today's crypto news made it clear that the Bitcoin price prediction is targeting $150,000 according to Standard Chartered. The Fed is pausing rate hikes while Goldman projects cuts later this year, and the Fear and Greed Index sits at 11. That combination tells you exactly where the market stands: terrified on the surface, loading quietly underneath. The addresses that wealth in BTC early are already positioned inside Pepeto's presale, and the pattern of their entries matches every previous cycle where smart capital front ran the opportunity that delivered the biggest returns.

The people who acted on whale signals early are the ones who tell the stories. The ones who waited ended up paying those same addresses at a higher price later. The Pepeto official website is where the investors refusing to repeat that mistake are entering now, and this window closes every day as the project moves closer to launch.