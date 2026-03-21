MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post What is Known about the Giant Sloth And Mastodon Fossils Dating Back at Least 10,000 Years in Costa Rica appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

In February 2026, significant fossils of a giant sloth and a mastodon (Cuvieronius), estimated to be 10,000 to 40,000 years old, were discovered near a river in Cartago, Costa Rica. This find includes 49 pieces-such as a 1.60m tusk and vertebrae-considered one of the country's most relevant ecades. on and identification.

The Animals:



Giant Sloth: Likely Eremotherium or similar megafauna, with some specimens standing up to 6 meters tall and weighing several tons. Reports suggest finding part of the skeleton with its“armor” (osteoderms) intact. Mastodon: Identified as Cuvieronius, a type of mastodon related to elephants, which weighed around 3.5 tons, as described in this YouTube video.



Significance: Preliminary analysis indicates these animals lived during the late Pleistocene, providing crucial evidence of megafauna in Central America. Next Steps: The fossils will be studied and eventually exhibited in the National Museum of Costa Rica

The post What is Known about the Giant Sloth And Mastodon Fossils Dating Back at Least 10,000 Years in Costa Rica appeared first on The Costa Rica News.