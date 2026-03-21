BJP MLA Vows Strict Action After 'Gau Rakshak' Saint's Death In Mathura

BJP MLA Vows Strict Action

BJP MLA from Mant constituency in Mathura, Rajesh Chaudhary, on Saturday said the death of a 'Gau Rakshak' in Mathura is a very tragic incident and the government will take strict action against those responsible. Speaking to ANI, BJP MLA Rajesh Chaudhary termed the incident is very unfortunate and he has been deeply saddened ever since he heard that a saint lost his life protecting the religion.

"I'm a resident of Braj. As a resident of Braj, it's incredibly sad that a saint lost his life protecting the religion. Farsa Baba was a very popular saint. This is a very tragic incident, and the government will take strict action against those responsible," Chaudhary said. The BJP MLA said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the case. "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of this case. The culprits will be caught very soon. One person has been arrested; the conspiracy behind the incident and how it happened are all still under investigation," he said.

MLA Hits Out at Samajwadi Party

Hitting out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the BJP MLA said he has no right to say anything as he himself orchestrated riots. "Akhilesh was the Chief Minister, and over 1,100 riots took place in Uttar Pradesh," Chaudhary said.

Locals Protest 'Gau Rakshak' Death

Earlier on Saturday, a scuffle broke out between police and locals in Mathura's Kosi area, as people blocked the road and protested against the death of a 'Gau Rakshak' who was allegedly run over by cattle smugglers. The case has already taken on a political overtone with Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav questioning the state government on the issue.

Akhilesh Yadav Questions Law and Order

"We know what wrong is being done where. We can see the reaction to the wrong being done. A murder occurred in Mathura, and in Varanasi before that, even in Gorakhpur earlier. So, this series has been going on in Uttar Pradesh. Women are unsafe...When you make the police do something else, they will sleep away. They won't do their work. They are working for the BJP, not doing its own work," Akhilesh Yadav said.

CM Yogi Adityanath Takes Cognizance

CM Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of Incident in Kosi. The CM expressed condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased. He also instructed officials to reach the incident site immediately.

The Chief Minister directed that criminals involved in the incident be identified as soon as possible and strict action be taken against them.

The CM said that criminals should not be spared under any circumstances. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)