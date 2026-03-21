MI Vs CSK: Irfan Pathan Ignites Debate On 'Greatest IPL Team' Ahead Of 2026 Season

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have been quite often at the center of IPL debate, with both teams boasting five titles and led by two former Indian captains, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, respectively.

Chennai Super Kings won the first IPL title in 2010, and three years later, Mumbai Indians were crowned champions in 2013, defeating CSK in the final. Over the years, CSK and MI have traded periods of dominance, producing legendary players, memorable matches and finals, and fierce rivalries that have defined the IPL's history.

Across 18 seasons, from 2008 to 2025, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians together have lifted the trophy 10 times, showcasing unmatched consistency and cementing their status as the league's most successful and iconic franchises. The remaining seasons were won by Kolkata Knight Riders (3), Sunrisers Hyderabad (1), and Rajasthan Royals (1).

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'This Will Always Be Debatable'

Ahead of the IPL 2026, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan, who played nine IPL seasons, sparked debate on the greatest team between the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in the history of the tournament.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Pathan stated that choosing between CSK and MI as the greatest IPL team will always remain debatable, as both franchises dominated in different eras and contributed immensely to Indian cricket.

“On picking a side between CSK and MI as the greatest team in the IPL, this will always be debatable. CSK started winning the IPL title from 2010 onwards. They won back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011 and were the first team to do so,” a former Indian cricketer said.

“But when the Mumbai Indians started winning from 2013, they kept winning after every alternate year. Then they won the IPL trophy back-to-back in 2019 and 2020," he added.

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While the Chennai Super Kings were the first to successfully defend the IPL title in 2011, the Mumbai Indians were the first team to achieve five triumphs. Interestingly, MI and CSK are the only teams to have successfully defended their IPL title, with the former doing it in 2020, while CSK achieved back-to-back victories in 2011, highlighting their dominance and consistency over the years.

Why MI Stands Out in IPL History

Though Irfan Pathan stated that choosing between CSK and MI as the greatest IPL team is debatable, the former Indian cricketer emphasized the Mumbai Indians' contribution to Indian cricket and their consistent production of match-winning players over the years.

“What I like about Mumbai is their contribution to Indian cricket. The number of match winners they have produced for the Indian team is absolutely tremendous. How do you achieve that? First, you make your franchise big. Second, you deliver results with the team you have,” Pathan said.

“Even now, the Mumbai Indians had a great squad last season that could have easily won the trophy, but they couldn't for different reasons." he added.

In the IPL season, the Mumbai Indians, under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya, qualified for the playoffs, defeating the Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator before losing to the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. In IPL history, MI reached the playoffs 11 times, trailing Chennai Super Kings, who have reached the knockout stage 15 times, highlighting the consistency and competitiveness of both franchises.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Can Chennai Super Kings Clinch Record-Breaking Sixth Triumph? SWOT Analysis

MI's Edge Over CSK

Irfan Pathan emphasized the Mumbai Indians' edge over the Chennai Super Kings, stating that the MI have produced more Indian captains compared to CSK, nurtured young talent, and contributed significantly to the national team, giving them a unique legacy in IPL history.

“CSK don't have four Indian captains, Mumbai Indians do. In that respect, assembling a team and contributing to a bigger cause, I think the Mumbai Indians are the greatest IPL team. I know CSK will always say they are also the greatest, having won five trophies too. There is no doubt,” Pathan added.

“There will always be a debate, and it is a fair debate. But I think the Mumbai Indians take the edge because they have given so many wonderful cricketers and young talents to Indian cricket,” he concluded.

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya are part of the Mumbai Indians, and all four have captained Team India, with Suryakumar and Hardik in T20Is, Jasprit Bumrah in Tests, and Rohit in all three formats of the game. CSK, on the other hand, has produced only one Indian captain in MS Dhoni, highlighting the Mumbai Indians' broader impact in nurturing leaders for the national team and strengthening their legacy in Indian cricket.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are set to face off in the second phase of the IPL 2026, reigniting their fierce rivalry and thrilling fans once again.