Major Shareholder Announcement

As of 17 March 2026, UBS Group AG held a total of 7,369,101 shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S, corresponding to 5.002 percent of the total share capital and voting rights. For further information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.