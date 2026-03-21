Crypto News: Pepeto Crosses $8.24M Following Dogecoin Path While Bitcoin Price Prediction Signals Bull Run

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, March 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto just crossed $8.24 million in presale and every metric is flashing the same signal the market produced right before Dogecoin turned early believers into millionaires. Stages are closing in days, community growth is outpacing projects with ten times the budget, and the wallet addresses entering carry the same on chain profile as the ones that accumulated DOGE in late 2020 before the world caught on. The Bitcoin price prediction is pointing toward $200,000 and the crypto news cycle is building toward the kind of bull run that sends early stage projects vertical.

Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Accelerates as the Bitcoin Price Prediction Confirms the Bull Run Setup

Pepeto's $8.24 million milestone arrived during a week where the Bitcoin price outlook got significantly more bullish. Bitcoin holds $70,700 after recovering from the February crash, and institutional accumulation is accelerating with Strategy purchasing over 18,000 BTC in one week and spot ETFs recording five straight days of net inflows for the first time this year according to CNBC. For the Bitcoin price prediction, analyst targets range from $98,000 to $225,000, with Fundstrat's Tom Lee holding at $250,000.

The March 18 Fed meeting kept rates at 3.5% to 3.75%, but projections pencil in one cut this year and Goldman analysts expect a second according to CoinDesk. Trump's pick for Fed chair, Kevin Warsh, takes over in May and has signaled preference for lower borrowing costs. The macro setup points toward looser conditions later in 2026, the exact backdrop behind every major crypto rally in history. The Bitcoin price heading toward $200,000 gives holders a solid 2.8x from current prices. But 2.8x on a $1.3 trillion asset takes years. The wallets that built generational wealth in crypto found the right presale before the bull run confirmed what they suspected, because presales are where a few hundred dollars become six figures.

That is exactly what is happening inside Pepeto right now. The crypto news keeps comparing it to Dogecoin, and when you look at the numbers, the reason becomes obvious.

Pepeto Follows the Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Successful

The Bitcoin price prediction on today's crypto news heading toward $200,000 makes the case for getting into Pepeto worth understanding in detail. Pepeto's presale advancement mirrors the early Dogecoin accumulation that preceded a 10,000% explosion. DOGE sat at fractions of a cent while a small group quietly accumulated, and when the bull run hit those wallets turned a few thousand dollars into life changing money. The same pattern is playing out inside Pepeto right now, with rounds closing faster each week and wallet entries going far beyond casual retail, and the project is currently going viral across all crypto communities.

But here is where Pepeto separates from Dogecoin permanently. DOGE created $85 billion in value with zero infrastructure. The attention created the price, and when it faded the price crashed 87% from its peak. Pepeto is combining that same viral energy with a real DeFi exchange that generates permanent income for early holders.

" The="" founder="" behind="" the="" original="" Pepe's="" $11="" billion="" rise="" is="" now="" channeling="" that="" community="" energy="" through="" the="" exchange="" our="" Binance="" executive="" architected,="" building="" a="" protocol="" where="" viral="" attention="" becomes="" trading="" volume="" that="" will="" sustain="" the="" price="" growth="" over="" years,"="" said="" a="" Pepeto="" team="" />

The exchange offers zero fee trading across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana with AI that screens every contract for risk before it goes live. SolidProof completed the audits before the presale opened. Dogecoin exploded after one Elon Musk tweet. Shiba Inu did the same thing months later. Now rumors are circulating that Pepeto is next on his radar, and with the Bitcoin price prediction climbing toward $200,000, one post from that account could turn early presale entries into the kind of fortunes DOGE and SHIB created overnight.

Conclusion

The Bitcoin price prediction is building toward $200,000, BTC is stabilizing with institutional inflows returning, and every previous bull run sent volume flooding into meme coins at early stage pricing. The crypto news cycle is confirming that setup right now.

The wallets that entered this presale clearly understand the potential here and see a clear case for the next Dogecoin story: Innovative utility and meme energy spreading faster than anything this cycle has produced with a potential Elon Musk Tweet. Maybe those wallets already know when the Binance listing drops. Maybe they see signals the crypto news has yet to report. The answer comes soon, and by then the presale will be closed.

The timing here is critical. Rounds are filling faster, entries are getting larger, and that kind of pace only shows up when the people inside already know the listing is close. Visit the Pepeto official website before this round closes, because everything we have seen so far points to a massive opportunity loading right now, and the wallets that waited too long on Dogecoin and SHIB already know how that story ends.

CLICK TO VISIT PEPETO OFFICIAL WEBSITE FAQs What is the Bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

Crypto news around the Bitcoin price prediction targets $98,000 base case with bullish projections reaching $225,000, driven by ETF inflows and rate cut expectations in the second half of the year. Is Pepeto the best crypto to buy now?

Pepeto is the best crypto to buy now with $8.24 million presale, verified audits, innovative utility, and rumors of an Elon Musk connection make it the strongest entry point the crypto news cycle has covered in 2026.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT Contact: Dani Bonocci Email:... Website: Phone: +971586738991

