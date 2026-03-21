Rio De Janeiro Nightlife Guide For Saturday, March 21, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) The Rio Times · RT Nightlife Desk Alegria channels Sade at Blue Note Rio in a double session · Peak Saturday across Lapa · Feijoada by day, samba through 3 am · Lollapalooza Day 2 in SP 01 Tonight's Vibe Menu Saturday is peak night in Rio de Janeiro nightlife, and this one delivers across every register. At, the grouppresents a double-session- the Nigerian-British singer's velvet catalogue reimagined through soul, jazz and bossa sensibilities at 8 pm and 10:30 pm on the Copacabana oceanfront. The daytime started early: Blue Note'sran from noon with live samba accompanying the house feijoada. In, the full triangle is at peak power:ran its legendary feijoada from noon to 6 pm, then flips to full-power night mode from 8 pm through 3 am - live samba on the main stage, Espaço Dolores spinning DJs from midnight.opens doors at 8:30 pm withfrom 10 pm - Saturday samba in the historic casarão.has been open since noon - feijoada lunch crowd giving way to samba de raiz through 2 am, no cover. In São Paulo,runs at Interlagos with Sabrina Carpenter, Lewis Capaldi, Chappell Roan, Skrillex, Marina, TV Girl and RIIZE. This is part of The Rio Times' daily Rio de Janeiro nightlife coverage for expats and visitors. Mostly sunny - 27 °C, 15 % rain. A near-perfect Saturday night. Soul · Jazz · Tribute Blue Note Rio - Alegria · "Tribute to Sade" → Copacabana · Av. Atlântica, 1910 · 8 pm + 10:30 pm · Tickets via Eventim Samba · Gafieira · DJ Rio Scenarium - Peak Saturday Night → Centro · R. do Lavradio, 20 · From 8 pm · Three floors through 3 am Samba · MPB · Lapa Carioca da Gema - J.P. Silva · Saturday → Lapa · Av. Mem de Sá, 79 · Doors 8:30 pm · Show 10 pm Samba · Feijoada · Free Beco do Rato - Noon to 2 am · No Cover → Lapa · R. Joaquim Silva, 11 · Feijoada + samba all day 02 Top Picks Today Fast scan 1 Blue Note Rio - Alegria · "Tribute to Sade" · Double Session 8:00 pm + 10:30 pm · Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana · Soul-jazz reimagining · Tickets via Eventim 2 Rio Scenarium - Peak Saturday · Samba & Gafieira through 3 am From 8:00 pm · R. do Lavradio, 20 – Centro · Feijoada earlier 12h–18h · Espaço Dolores DJ from midnight 3 Carioca da Gema - J.P. Silva · Saturday Samba Doors 8:30 pm · Show 10:00 pm · Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa · Tickets via Sympla 4 Beco do Rato - Noon to 2 am · No Cover · Feijoada + Samba From noon · R. Joaquim Silva, 11 – Lapa · Samba de raiz since 2005 · Cash/PIX at door 5 Nova Capela - Botequim Since 1903 · Kitchen Late Open daily · Av. Mem de Sá, 96 – Lapa · Cabrito assado · No cover · The anchor that never closes early 03 Full Rundown Venue by venue 1Blue Note Rio - Alegria · "Tribute to Sade" Soul · Jazz · Tribute

Saturday at Blue Note Rio is the week's centrepiece. The daytime started with Feijoada Raiz from noon - live samba accompanying the house feijoada in the downstairs space, with the calçadão bar and piano bar running from 11 am. The evening programme brings Alegria performing a "Tribute to Sade" in two sessions: 8 pm and 10:30 pm. The group channels Sade Adu's velvet soul and jazz songbook - "Smooth Operator," "No Ordinary Love," "By Your Side" - through Brazilian vocal arrangements on the Copacabana oceanfront stage. Both sessions are part of the Blue Note's Mês das Mulheres March celebration, which has featured nearly 30 female-led shows this month. Tickets via Eventim. Metro Cardeal Arcoverde or Siqueira Campos.

Sat 8 pm + 10:30 pm · Tickets via Eventim Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana Feijoada Raiz from noon · Mês das Mulheres 2Rio Scenarium - Peak Saturday Night Samba · Gafieira · DJ

Saturday is Rio Scenarium's biggest day - a double session that starts with the famous feijoada from noon to 6 pm, with live samba accompanying Brazil's national dish in the 19th-century casarão. The evening shift opens at 8 pm and runs through 3 am: live samba, choro and gafieira on the main stage across three floors of antique-filled interior, with Espaço Dolores launching its DJ set from midnight. Saturday is the loudest, most crowded night at the Scenarium - the dance floor fills fast and the energy is electric. Tickets via Sympla; expect queues after 10 pm. Rua do Lavradio, 20 - walk five minutes from Carioca da Gema. Metro Carioca or Cinelândia.

Feijoada 12h–18h · Night 20h–03h R. do Lavradio, 20 – Centro 3 floors · Espaço Dolores DJ from midnight 3Carioca da Gema - J.P. Silva · Saturday Samba · MPB

Saturday night at Carioca da Gema follows the late-start format: doors at 8:30 pm, J.P. Silva takes the stage at 10 pm. The historic casarão on Av. Mem de Sá runs Saturday at peak capacity - the three rooms fill quickly, the bar stays busy, and the atmosphere builds through midnight. Saturday is the Gema at its most electric: the crowd is larger, the energy higher, and the samba hits harder than any other night. Tickets via Sympla. The surrounding Lapa streets are at their liveliest on Saturday nights; arrive before 10 pm for the best positioning. Metro Cinelândia or Carioca.

Sat doors 8:30 pm · Show 10 pm Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa Tickets via Sympla · Peak night 4Beco do Rato - Noon to 2 am · No Cover Samba · Botequim

Saturday at Beco do Rato is an all-day affair: open from noon with feijoada and samba de raiz, running unbroken through 2 am. No cover, no reservation, no pretension - just one of Lapa's most genuine samba bars since 2005. The alleyway crowd on Rua Joaquim Silva peaks after 10 pm on Saturday nights. Arrive early afternoon if you want the feijoada; arrive after dark for the Saturday night samba. Cold beer, pastéis de angu, carne-seca. Card inside, cash or PIX at the door.

Sat noon–2 am · No cover R. Joaquim Silva, 11 – Lapa Samba de raiz · Feijoada · Since 2005 5Nova Capela - Botequim Since 1903 Botequim · Late Kitchen

Open every day since 1903. On Saturday nights Nova Capela absorbs the Lapa overflow - the kitchen runs late, the cabrito assado is the signature order, and the bar stays open well past midnight. Right on Mem de Sá between Carioca da Gema and Beco do Rato, it is the natural pit stop between venues or the quiet last-call destination when the samba houses close. Bolinhos de bacalhau, cerveja gelada, no cover, no reservation needed.

Open daily · Kitchen late · No cover Av. Mem de Sá, 96 – Lapa Cabrito assado · Since 1903 04 Suggested Route One way to do it 1 6:00 pm - Beco do Rato feijoada & samba Catch the tail end of feijoada, transition into samba de raiz. No cover. R. Joaquim Silva, 11, Lapa. 2 8:00 pm - Blue Note Rio · Alegria "Tribute to Sade" First session on the Copacabana oceanfront. Sade's catalogue through soul and jazz. Av. Atlântica, 1910. Tickets via Eventim. 3 10:30 pm - Rio Scenarium or Blue Note second session Stay for Alegria's second set at 22h30, or cross to Lapa: Rio Scenarium is at full power, Carioca da Gema has J.P. Silva from 22h. Both running past midnight. 4 Late - Nova Capela or Copacabana kiosks In Lapa: Nova Capela's kitchen runs late - cabrito assado and cold beer. Scenarium closes at 3 am. In Copacabana: boardwalk kiosks, 27 °C, the ocean. Tomorrow: Cypress Hill at Vivo Rio, Lollapalooza Day 3. 05 Still Going After 22h Late night Saturday in Rio runs later than any other night. Theruns Alegria's second Sade session at 10:30 pm - expect the Copacabana venue at capacity.hits peak intensity when J.P. Silva takes the stage at 10 pm.is at its loudest and most crowded on Saturday: the main stage runs through 3 am and Espaço Dolores spins DJs from midnight.holds samba de raiz through 2 am with no cover.keeps the kitchen open late - the last stop for cabrito before dawn. Tomorrow:at Blue Note Rio at 7 pm.- doors 7 pm, show 9 pm.in SP: Lorde, Kygo. 06 Plan B More today ›- R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50, Copacabana. Check day-of - the informal sidewalk roda is unpredictable but magical when it happens. Free. ›- R. Ataulfo de Paiva, 1166, Leblon. Cold chopp, coxinha, Saturday-night pavement crowd. Metro Antero de Quental (Line 4). ›- Open late daily. 27 °C, mostly sunny turning clear. Caipirinha and ocean breeze after the Blue Note sessions. ›- Autódromo de Interlagos, São Paulo. Sabrina Carpenter, Lewis Capaldi, Chappell Roan, Skrillex, Marina, TV Girl, RIIZE. Not in Rio - but the festival's cultural gravity continues. ›- Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85, Flamengo. Doors 7 pm, show 9 pm. Tickets via Ticketmaster. Rio's Lollapalooza-weekend hip-hop highlight. ›- Sun 22: Embaralhando 7 - Leo Pinheiro e Sérgio Chiavazzoli at 7 pm. Sunday almoço bossa nova from 12h. Beco do Rato 12h–21h. ›- Lorde, Kygo at Interlagos. The festival closes Sunday night. 07 Getting Around Transport intelThis Rio de Janeiro nightlife guide recommends the metro for both circuits. Line 1-Red runs Cardeal Arcoverde/Siqueira Campos (Copacabana, Blue Note) to Cinelândia or Carioca (Lapa triangle). Last trains around midnight - check com. Saturday traffic in Lapa is the heaviest of the week; arrive early if you want seats.Mostly sunny Saturday night - 27 °C, 15 % rain. A near-perfect evening. No jacket needed.99 and Uber operate normally. Saturday surge is the highest of the week - plan for 10–20 minutes at peak. Copacabana to Lapa is fifteen minutes. Within Lapa, everything is walkable.Rio de Janeiro on a Saturday night sees Lapa at maximum energy. The Rua do Lavradio, Av. Mem de Sá and Rua Joaquim Silva corridor is well-populated between venues. Standard awareness - stick to well-lit blocks, keep valuables discreet, ride-hailing for departures after midnight. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Copacabana Blue Note · Double session · Feijoada Raiz Blue Note Rio (Av. Atlântica, 1910): Alegria "Tribute to Sade" 20h + 22h30. Feijoada Raiz from noon. Boardwalk kiosks open late. Bip Bip for sidewalk bossa. Metro Cardeal Arcoverde or Siqueira Campos. Lapa / Centro Peak Saturday · Scenarium · Gema · Beco Rio Scenarium (R. do Lavradio, 20): feijoada 12h–18h + night 20h–3am. Carioca da Gema (Av. Mem de Sá, 79): J.P. Silva 22h. Beco do Rato (R. Joaquim Silva, 11): noon–2am, no cover. Nova Capela (Av. Mem de Sá, 96): kitchen late. Metro Cinelândia or Carioca. Leblon / Zona Sul Botequim · Saturday night Jobi (R. Ataulfo de Paiva, 1166, Leblon): cold chope, Saturday-night pavement energy. The Zona Sul beach kiosks on a 27 °C evening. Metro Antero de Quental (Line 4). Flamengo Cypress Hill · Sunday preview Vivo Rio (Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85): Cypress Hill tomorrow (Sun Mar 22), doors 7 pm, show 9 pm. Tickets via Ticketmaster. The weekend's hip-hop headline - plan ahead. The Rio Times riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily · Rio de Janeiro nightlife guide Compiled by the RT Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tonight: Blue Note Rio · Alegria "Tribute to Sade" 8 pm + 10:30 pm · Copacabana. Feijoada Raiz from noon. Rio Scenarium · Peak Saturday · 8 pm–3 am · R. do Lavradio. Carioca da Gema · J.P. Silva · 10 pm · Lapa. Beco do Rato · Noon–2 am · No cover · Lapa. Nova Capela · Kitchen late. Tomorrow: Embaralhando 7 Blue Note Rio Sun 7 pm. Cypress Hill Vivo Rio Sun 9 pm. Lollapalooza Day 3 · Lorde Kygo · Interlagos.