São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, March 21, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) The Rio Times · RT SP Nightlife Desk Lollapalooza Day 2 brings Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Skrillex to Interlagos · Jazz Band Ball swings New Orleans at Blue Note SP · Anderson Noise anchors NAVE at D-Edge · Peak Saturday across the city 01 Tonight's Vibe Menu Saturday is peak night in São Paulo nightlife, and this one runs on two engines. Atdelivers the festival's most star-powered lineup:and. The city absorbs the festival energy and amplifies it. Onruns a double bill that goes from traditional jazz to arena-era rock: thepresentsat 8 pm - Dixieland, swing, brass - followed byat 10:30 pm with rock and pop covers from the 80s and 90s. Inlaunches its signatureSaturday night from 11:30 pm withheadlining - one of Brazil's most respected techno producers, a fixture of the global circuit from Berghain to D-Edge. Inruns samba and choro from 10 pm to 3 am. TheSalão opens at 8 pm for Saturday evening programming. This is part of The Rio Times' daily São Paulo nightlife coverage for expats and visitors. Sunny - 29 °C, 10 % rain. A blazing Saturday night. Festival · Pop · Electronic Lollapalooza Day 2 - Sabrina Carpenter · Skrillex → Interlagos · Autódromo · Gates from afternoon · Headliners from 8 pm Jazz · Dixieland · Rock Blue Note SP - Jazz Band Ball + Diamond Dogs → Paulista · Conjunto Nacional · 8 pm + 10:30 pm · Tickets via Eventim Techno · NAVE · Club D-Edge NAVE - Anderson Noise → Barra Funda · Av. Auro Soares de Moura Andrade, 141 · From 11:30 pm Samba · Choro · Pinheiros Ó do Borogodó - Saturday Samba to 3 am → Pinheiros · R. Horácio Lane, 21 · From 10 pm · ~R$20 cover 02 Top Picks Today Fast scan 1 Lollapalooza Brasil 2026 - Day 2 · Sabrina Carpenter · Skrillex Gates from afternoon · Autódromo de Interlagos – Zona Sul · + Lewis Capaldi, Chappell Roan, Marina, TV Girl, RIIZE 2 Blue Note SP - Jazz Band Ball · "Night in New Orleans" + Diamond Dogs 8:00 pm + 10:30 pm · Av. Paulista, 2073 – Conjunto Nacional · Dixieland + 80s/90s rock · Tickets via Eventim 3 D-Edge NAVE - Anderson Noise · Saturday Techno From 11:30 pm · Av. Auro Soares de Moura Andrade, 141 – Barra Funda · Tickets via Ingresse/Blueticket 4 Ó do Borogodó - Saturday Samba & Choro · 10 pm to 3 am From 10:00 pm · R. Horácio Lane, 21 – Pinheiros · ~R$20 cover · Check @odoborogodobar 5 Casa de Francisca - Saturday Evening · Salão from 8 pm R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 – Sé · Largo bar from noon · Check programação for tonight's acts 03 Full Rundown Venue by venue 1Lollapalooza Brasil 2026 - Day 2 Festival · Pop · Electronic

The biggest day of the weekend. Lollapalooza Brasil Day 2 at Autódromo de Interlagos stacks the lineup with Sabrina Carpenter and Skrillex headlining separate stages, Lewis Capaldi delivering his first São Paulo appearance since the album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, Chappell Roan riding the momentum of the biggest breakout year in pop, Marina returning to Brazil, and TV Girl and RIIZE filling the afternoon and early-evening slots. Gates open from early afternoon; headliners from 8 pm. Expect Interlagos-bound traffic from 3 pm and festival spillover into city clubs from midnight. CPTM Line 9-Esmeralda to Autódromo station is the recommended transport.

Autódromo de Interlagos · Zona Sul Gates from afternoon · Headliners 20h+ CPTM Autódromo (Line 9-Esmeralda) 2Blue Note SP - Jazz Band Ball + Diamond Dogs Jazz · Dixieland · Rock

Saturday at Blue Note SP runs a double bill that swings between eras. Session 1 - 8 pm: Jazz Band Ball "Night in New Orleans." Dixieland jazz, New Orleans brass, swing standards - the kind of set that fills the Conjunto Nacional stage with trombone, clarinet and a crowd that knows when to clap on the offbeat. Session 2 - 10:30 pm: Diamond Dogs. The late shift pivots to rock and pop covers from the 80s and 90s - arena-era energy in a club-scale room. Two sessions, two completely different vibes, one Avenida Paulista address. The Varanda Blue upstairs bar is open for pre-show cocktails. Tickets via Eventim.

Sat 8 pm + 10:30 pm · Tickets via Eventim Av. Paulista, 2073 – Conjunto Nacional · 2o andar Metro Consolação (Line 2-Green) 3D-Edge NAVE - Anderson Noise Techno · NAVE · Club

Saturday at D-Edge means NAVE - the club's techno flagship night. Tonight's headliner is Anderson Noise, one of Brazil's most important techno producers and a fixture of the global circuit. With more than two decades of career, Noise has played Berghain, fabric, and every major festival in South America, and his productions carry the weight of a sound that helped define Brazilian techno. The NAVE format fills both pistas and the rooftop terrace, with the LED-panelled main room at its most immersive on Saturday nights. Tickets via Ingresse and Blueticket or at the door. On Lollapalooza weekend, expect festival overflow from midnight onward. The night typically runs from 11:30 pm through dawn, with a potential SuperAfter launching Sunday morning.

Sat from 11:30 pm · Anderson Noise Av. Auro Soares de Moura Andrade, 141 – Barra Funda Metro Barra Funda (Lines 3 + 8) 4Ó do Borogodó - Saturday Samba & Choro Samba · Choro

Saturday is peak night at Ó do Borogodó - the Pinheiros samba and choro bar opens at 10 pm and runs through 3 am. The room is small, the sound is acoustic, and the Saturday crowd arrives after 11 pm and stays until the last note. Cover around R$20 at the door. Check @odoborogodobar on Instagram for tonight's musicians - the lineup rotates weekly but the quality is constant. The surrounding streets on Rua Horácio Lane stay lively on Saturday nights with bars along R. Mourato Coelho and R. Cardeal Arcoverde. Metro Vila Madalena (Line 2-Green) or Faria Lima (Line 4-Yellow).

Sat 10 pm–3 am · ~R$20 cover R. Horácio Lane, 21 – Pinheiros Metro Vila Madalena (Line 2-Green) 5Casa de Francisca - Saturday Evening MPB · Intimate · Curated

Saturday at Casa de Francisca runs the Salão from 8 pm to 1 am - the main stage in Palacete Teresa's historic interior, with seated and standing configurations depending on the act. The Largo terrace bar opens from noon and stays open through midnight with free entry, vinyl DJs and the relaxed atmosphere that makes this one of São Paulo's most celebrated cultural spaces. Check art/novo/programacao for tonight's confirmed Salão and Sala B acts - the curatorship rotates weekly. Advance tickets on the Casa de Francisca site. Metro Sé (Line 1-Blue).

Sat Salão 20h–1h · Largo from noon R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 – Sé Metro Sé (Line 1-Blue) 04 Suggested Route One way to do it 1 7:00 pm - Rabo di Galo at Rosewood SP Speakeasy cocktails and 500+ cachaça labels. Walk-in from 7 pm. R. Marquês de Itu, 836, Consolação. The Saturday warm-up. 2 8:00 pm - Blue Note SP · Jazz Band Ball "Night in New Orleans" Dixieland jazz on Av. Paulista. Stay for Diamond Dogs at 10:30 pm or cross to Pinheiros. Tickets via Eventim. 3 10:00 pm - Ó do Borogodó · Saturday samba Pinheiros samba and choro floor, 10 pm to 3 am. The crowd builds from 11 pm. ~R$20 cover. R. Horácio Lane, 21. 4 Midnight - D-Edge NAVE · Anderson Noise Barra Funda techno through dawn. Two pistas, LED panels, rooftop terrace. Festival spillover from Interlagos hits from 1 am. Potential SuperAfter Sunday morning. 05 Still Going After 22h Late night Saturday night in São Paulo stretches past dawn.runs Diamond Dogs from 10:30 pm - 80s/90s rock and pop covers on Avenida Paulista.holds its samba floor through 3 am.Salão runs to 1 am; the Largo bar stays open through midnight.launches at 11:30 pm with Anderson Noise and runs through the early hours - if the crowd demands it, a SuperAfter kicks off at 5 am Sunday.on Av. São João stays open until 1 am with live music. Lollapalooza headliners finish around 11 pm - the city absorbs the festival crowd from midnight onward. Tomorrow:- Lorde, Kygo.: Kamau "Um de Um" at 7 pm.(in Rio, doors 7 pm, show 9 pm). 06 Plan B More today ›- Av. São João, 677, Centro. Open daily 11h–1am. Live music, classic paulistano botequim energy. Metro República. The Saturday crowd spills onto the pavement. ›- R. Marquês de Itu, 836, Consolação. Walk-in speakeasy, 500+ cachaça labels, nightly from 7 pm. The sophisticated alternative to the club circuit. ›- Free entry terrace bar, R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Sé. Open Sat 12h–0h. Vinyl DJs, drinks, casual atmosphere in a historic palacete. ›- Lorde, Kygo at Interlagos. The festival's closing day. CPTM Line 9-Esmeralda to Autódromo station. ›- Kamau "Um de Um" at 7 pm. Single session. A quieter close to the Lollapalooza weekend. ›- Komplexo Tempo, 50+ artists, Carl Craig B2B Moodymann, KiNK, Gui Boratto, DJ Marky. The anniversary event. Tickets from R$160 via Ingresse. ›- In Rio de Janeiro. Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85, Flamengo. Doors 7 pm, show 9 pm. For those flying between cities this weekend. 07 Getting Around Transport intelThis São Paulo nightlife guide recommends the metro for all circuits. Consolação (Line 2-Green) for Blue Note SP on Av. Paulista. Sé (Line 1-Blue) for Casa de Francisca. Barra Funda (Lines 3 + 8) for D-Edge. Vila Madalena (Line 2-Green) for Ó do Borogodó. Lollapalooza at Interlagos: CPTM Line 9-Esmeralda to Autódromo station - avoid driving, parking is extremely limited on Lolla weekend and ride-hailing surges around the venue.Sunny Saturday - 29 °C, 10 % rain. A blazing evening. Hydrate at the festival; light clothes for the clubs.99 and Uber operate normally outside festival zones. Saturday surge is the highest of the week - plan for 15–25 minutes at peak. Pinheiros to Barra Funda is 15 minutes. Paulista to Sé is 10. Interlagos to city centre is 45–60 minutes post-festival - budget accordingly.São Paulo on Lollapalooza Saturday sees heavy foot traffic around Interlagos and festival spillover across the nightlife circuit from midnight. Standard awareness - keep valuables discreet, save bar tabs on PIX, charge your phone, ride-hailing for departures after midnight. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Consolação / Paulista Blue Note · Jazz Band Ball · Diamond Dogs Blue Note SP (Av. Paulista, 2073): Jazz Band Ball 20h + Diamond Dogs 22h30. Rabo di Galo at Rosewood for pre-show cocktails. Metro Consolação (Line 2-Green). Centro / Sé Casa de Francisca · Bar Brahma Casa de Francisca (R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22): Salão from 20h, Largo from noon. Bar Brahma Centro (Av. São João, 677): live music until 1am. Metro Sé or República. Pinheiros Ó do Borogodó · Saturday samba Ó do Borogodó (R. Horácio Lane, 21): Sat 22h–3am, ~R$20. The surrounding bars on R. Mourato Coelho fill up after 10 pm. Metro Vila Madalena (Line 2-Green). Barra Funda D-Edge NAVE · Anderson Noise · Techno D-Edge (Av. Auro Soares de Moura Andrade, 141): NAVE from 23h30 with Anderson Noise. Festival overflow from midnight. Metro Barra Funda (Lines 3 + 8). Rooftop open on warm nights. The Rio Times riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily · São Paulo nightlife guide Compiled by the RT SP Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tonight: Lollapalooza Day 2 · Sabrina Carpenter · Lewis Capaldi · Chappell Roan · Skrillex · Marina · TV Girl · RIIZE · Interlagos. Blue Note SP · Jazz Band Ball "Night in New Orleans" 8 pm + Diamond Dogs 10:30 pm · Paulista. D-Edge NAVE · Anderson Noise · 11:30 pm · Barra Funda. Ó do Borogodó · Sat 10 pm–3 am · Pinheiros. Casa de Francisca · Salão 8 pm · Sé. Bar Brahma · Rabo di Galo. São Paulo nightlife Saturday March 21 2026. Tomorrow: Lollapalooza Day 3 Lorde Kygo · Blue Note SP Kamau 7 pm · Cypress Hill Vivo Rio.