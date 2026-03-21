Karnataka: Bulk Diesel Price Hike Of ₹22 May Raise KSRTC And BMTC Ticket Fares

Karnataka faces a ₹22 hike in bulk diesel prices, likely affecting KSRTC and BMTC ticket fares. Commuters may see higher bus fares as transport corporations cope with rising fuel costs amid increased diesel prices.

The ongoing Iran-Israel conflict is starting to take a tangible toll on everyday life. Shortages of gas cylinders and disruptions in the supply of commercial cylinders to hotels have led to a sharp increase in the price of premium petrol. As a result, travel fares may also rise, further straining household budgets.

In addition, the price of bulk diesel has surged by ₹22 per litre, adding to the financial burden for businesses and consumers alike. These developments underscore the wider economic impact of geopolitical tensions on ordinary citizens in India.

The price of bulk diesel, primarily used for industrial purposes, has surged by ₹22 per litre, rising from ₹87.67 to ₹109.59. Diesel purchased in bulk by transport corporations is also affected, which is likely to result in an increase in ticket prices for KSRTC and BMTC buses.

This hike not only impacts industries relying on diesel for operations but may also translate to higher costs for commuters, highlighting the broader economic effect of rising fuel prices on everyday life.

Transport corporations purchase lakhs of litres of diesel daily to run their operations. With the recent increase of ₹22 per litre in bulk diesel prices, there is a possibility of a rise in ticket fares.

However, if transport corporations are granted exemptions or subsidies to offset the increased fuel costs, ticket prices may remain unchanged, sparing commuters from additional financial burden. The decision on fare adjustments will depend on government policies and support measures for these public transport providers.

The price of premium petrol in India has risen due to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Petrol is now ₹2 more expensive at all petrol stations, with the price at HP petrol pumps increasing from ₹110.97 to ₹113.14 per litre.

This hike adds to the growing cost of fuel for consumers, affecting daily commuting expenses and contributing to overall inflation in transportation and related sectors.

The ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel has intensified, causing damage to critical oil and gas fields. Both countries have reportedly carried out attacks targeting these energy infrastructures, while tensions continue to escalate in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global shipping route for crude oil.

As a result, disruptions in oil supply have pushed international crude oil prices higher, raising concerns over global energy security and the potential impact on fuel costs worldwide.