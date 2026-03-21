Delhi HC Directs ECI To Consider Plea On 30-Day Rule For WB Polls

The Delhi High Court has directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to expeditiously consider a representation seeking relaxation of the statutory 30-day objection period in a matter linked to the upcoming West Bengal elections, where the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is a key political stakeholder.

The direction was issued while disposing of a writ petition filed by the Aam Janata Unnayan Party, which had approached the Court seeking a reduction of the 30-day public notice period for inviting objections to seven days.

Court's Directive to ECI

Justice Amit Bansal, in an order dated March 17, held that the petitioner's request would be governed by the framework laid down in an earlier decision of the Court, and accordingly directed the ECI to examine the representation dated March 13 without delay. The Court further clarified that in the event no objections are received pursuant to the public notice, the ECI shall proceed to process the petitioner's application without delay and allot an election symbol in accordance with the law.

Petitioner Cites Urgency

During the hearing, the petitioner submitted that it intends to contest the upcoming elections in West Bengal, which have recently been announced, and emphasised the urgency of the matter given the election timeline. The petitioner also highlighted that the Trinamool Congress remains a principal political player in the state, making the contest significant.

Reliance on Precedent

The Bench took note of its earlier ruling in Ram Adheen Das vs Election Commission of India, where it had observed that the ECI has, in past instances, reduced the 30-day notice period to 7 days in cases where elections had already been notified. Relying on the said precedent, the Court disposed of the present petition in similar terms, leaving it to the ECI to take an appropriate decision on the petitioner's request in accordance with the election schedule and applicable norms. (ANI)

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