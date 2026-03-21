Geeta Phogat Hails Sarguja Olympics, Praises Chhattisgarh Govt's Efforts

Indian wrestler Geeta Phogat graced the inaugural ceremony of the Sarguja Olympics 2026 in Ambikapur city of Chhattisgarh on Saturday and said that organising such sporting events in regions like Sarguja is a matter of pride.

Phogat on Grassroots Sports

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, Phogat highlighted the importance of grassroots-level competitions in inspiring young athletes. "It is a matter of pride that such games are being organised here in a place like Surguja in Chhattisgarh. These events inspire and excite children. I remember when I was in school and saw people who came as guests, we used to think that someday we would also be in their place. The Chhattisgarh government is very active regarding sports these days," she said.

CM Sai Welcomes Phogat

The three-day Sarguja Olympics 2026 was inaugurated earlier in the day by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who said that the presence of Geeta Phogat would serve as a major source of motivation for young athletes participating in the event. Speaking to the media, Chhattisgarh CM said, "Sarguja Olympics will run for the next three days, and I extend best wishes to the athletes participating in the games. I also want to thank Geeta Phogat for coming here to boost the morale of the athletes."

A Message for Young Athletes

While lauding the Sarguja Olympics, Phogat expressed her gratitude to the Chhattisgarh government for extending the invitation. She urged the daughters of Chhattisgarh and athletes in general to forge ahead and bring glory to the nation. She famously remarked on the dialogue of the movie Dangal, which is based on her life, "Are our girls any less than the boys?" She was also seen offering various tips to the young women of Sarguja, including advice on self-confidence and determination, to help them excel as athletes.

Upcoming Khelo India Tribal Games

Sarguja is also one of the three cities of Chhattisgarh where the inaugural edition of the Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) will be held between March 26 and April 6. Capital Raipur and Jagdalpur are two other cities. The Games will feature seven medal sports - athletics, football, hockey, weightlifting, archery, swimming and wrestling. There will be two demonstration sports - Mallakhamb and Kabaddi. KITG will see representation from most states and Union Territories of India. (ANI)

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