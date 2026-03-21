Mamata Banerjee Offers Prayers, Vows To Oust BJP At Eid Celebration

West Bengal Chief Minsiter Mamata Banerjee on Saturday offered her prayers at Maa Bagalamukhi Temple in Kalighat, seeking divine blessings of the Mother Goddess for the continued protection and well-being of the Maa, Mati, Manush of Bengal. The Chief Minister prayed for peace, good health and prosperity for all, invoking strength and guidance for the welfare of every citizen.

Vows to Oust BJP at Eid Celebration

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also attended the Eid al-Fitr celebrations, which were held at Red Road in the heart of Central Kolkata on Saturday. During the gathering, the West Bengal CM declared that the Trinamool Congress's primary objective is to oust the BJP from the state and to protect the country from the party's influence. "Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil mein hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil mein hai..May Allah bless you...May India and Bengal prosper...Raise yourself so high that before every fate, God Himself asks the servant, tell me, what is your will...We have just one intent - to remove the BJP and protect the nation," said Banerjee.

Slams Centre Over 'SIR' Issue

Ahead of the state Assembly elections, the West Bengal Chief Minister further launched a scathing attack on the central ruling party BJP, over the SIR issue, declaring that she will continue the fight against SIR and vowed that she won't let PM Modi snatch away the rights of the people. She went on to describe the BJP as a "party of goons and thieves. "People's names were deleted in SIR. I went from Kolkata to Delhi, from Calcutta High Court to the Supreme Court for this. I hope that people's rights are safeguarded. I stand with everyone in Bengal, with all castes, communities and creeds. I will continue this fight...We will not let Modi ji snatch away our rights...You are trying to forcibly control our Govt, you want to impose President's Rule. Still, we won't be scared. Jo darte hain, wo marte hain. Jo ladte hain, wo zindagi mein kamyab hote hain...BJP is a party of thieves and goons, a party of traitors...There are also traitors who take money from the BJP to divide votes. To them, I would say - "Muddai lakh bura chahe to kya hota hai, wahi hota hai jo manzoore khuda hota hai," said Banerjee. (ANI)

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