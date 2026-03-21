Kerala Polls: BJP's Krishnadas Predicts Shift, Says People Want Change

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate PK Krishnadas expressed strong confidence in the party's prospects in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, asserting that voters are seeking a decisive political shift in the state. "There is no doubt that both the LDF and the UDF will face serious pressure this time. The people have clearly understood both the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Indian National Congress, and they feel that voting for either of them no longer makes a difference. People are looking for a change now," he said.

Outlining his vision for the constituency, Krishnadas added, "Our vision is to build a developed Kattakkada. The people there will vote in our favour. The NDA is confident of winning Kattakkada with a record majority, and from Kattakkada, a political change in Kerala will begin."

BJP Announces Candidate Lists

PK Krishnadas filed his nomination from the Kattakkada constituency in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. On Thursday, the BJP released the second list of 39 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala, fielding K Ranjith against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the Dharmadam constituency. Former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan has been fielded from Aranmula. BJP has fielded Ashwini ML from Kasaragod, PR Sivasankar from Ernakulam, Vathsala Prasanna Kumar from Paravur, and Renu Suresh from Kongad.

On March 16, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the first list of candidates for the upcoming General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Keralam. The party has fielded BJP Keralam President Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Nemom seat and former Union Minister of State for External Affairs of India, V Muraleedharan, from Kazhakoottam seat.

Kerala Assembly Election Overview

The 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, the Election Commission of India announced today, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4. The main electoral contest in the State is expected between the Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Indian National Congress. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, is also in the fray for the Assembly polls. (ANI)

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