PM Modi Raised India's Stature, We Seek Diplomacy For West Asia: Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised India's stature in the world and emphasised that New Delhi has called for a solution to the West Asia conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. Rajnath Singh was addressing a gathering in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, organised to mark four years of the BJP government.

India's Global Standing and Diplomatic Stance

He said the situation in West Asia is a matter of concern not only for India but for the entire world. "Today, the whole world is going through a period of crisis. There is a war going on in the world right now. The way there are continuous attacks in West Asia, I believe that this is not only a concern for India, but a concern for the whole world. But India has clearly said, keeping its side, and even today our PM Modi has said... that we have to find a solution of this through dialogue and diplomacy," he said.

"As far as India is concerned, the way in which PM Modi, has raised India's status in the world, no matter how much we praise him, it is not enough... Today, if our India, if it says something on the international stages, the whole world listens carefully to what India is saying... Today, this is India's status in the whole world," he added.

Navigating Global Energy and Food Crises

Rajnath Singh said India has dealt with the situation of global energy supply constraints well under the leadership of PM Modi. "When there is a war going on in the world, it is possible that there will be a crisis of energy and food. No country in the world can remain unaffected in this moment of crisis. It is possible that India will also be affected by that crisis. But till date, our Prime Minister has not allowed India to get into that crisis on the basis of his ability, capability, and intelligence. But nothing can be said about what will happen in the future. Today, from the land of Uttarakhand, I would like to appeal to all of you to support whatever efforts are being made by PM Modi to resolve the crisis on the international level..."

Focus on Uttarakhand: Governance and Identity

Tackling Encroachment and Preserving Sanctity

Rajnath Singh said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given a clear message that there is no place for infiltrators in Uttarakhand. "Because our Uttarakhand is the land of gods and the center of our faith and culture, it is very important to protect it and preserve its sanctity. I want to appeal to all the people of the state that we must both protect Uttarakhand and enhance its sanctity... CM Dhami's leadership and our government, has given a clear message that there is no place for illegal immigrants in Uttarakhand... Under his leadership, more than 10,000 encroachments have been removed," he said.

Recognizing 'Veerbhoomi' and Supporting Veterans

"Uttarakhand is a 'Devbhoomi'... However, if any land in India is known as 'Veerbhoomi', then it is none other than Uttarakhand. Whenever it comes to protecting the country's borders, people of Uttarakhand do not lag behind in protecting the country's borders... Under the leadership of our Prime Minister, the Central Government fulfilled the long-standing demand of 'One Rank, One Pension' for ex-servicemen and soldiers," he added.

Applauding CM Dhami's 'Dhurandhar' Leadership

Lauding the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Rajnath Singh said he should be called 'Dhurandhar Dhami'. "This meeting has been organized after the completion of 4 years in office of the hardworking Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami... At the time of the elections, while addressing a public gatheringm I said that our Dhami isn't just this ordinary Dhami, but a 'Dhaakad Dhami'...After listening to what he had accomplished during his 4 years in office, I concluded that Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami shouldn't just be called 'Dhaakad Dhami', but rather Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami should be called 'Dhurandhar Dhami'. He has done tremendous work."

Rajnath Singh also expressed gratitude to the Uttarakhand government for its concern for veterans and the families of soldiers who laid down their lives for the country. "Whether it's providing financial assistance to their families, reservations in education, employment opportunities, or implementing various welfare schemes for them, Pushkar Singh Dhami has contributed and made efforts on all fronts," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)