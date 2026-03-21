BRS To Introduce Private Member Bill On Congress's 'Six Guarantees'

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Saturday announced that the BRS will introduce a Private Member Bill in the State Legislature to ensure the implementation of the Congress party's "six guarantees," intensifying political pressure on the ruling government.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, KTR said the decision followed an extensive meeting with senior party leaders and legal experts. The meeting was attended by former MP and advocate Vinod Kumar, MLC Prof. Shravan, Som Bharat, Mohan Rao, and former Advocate General BS Prasad, along with the party's legal cell.

BRS Alleges Government Failure

KTR alleged that the Congress government had come to power by making "indiscriminate promises" under the six guarantees but had failed to implement them even after more than 800 days in office. "To bring accountability and exert pressure on the government, we have prepared a Private Member Bill which will be introduced in the upcoming Assembly sessions," he said.

He recalled that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had signed a file on the very first day in office on December 7, 2023, promising to implement the six guarantees. He further noted that the then Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had also referred to the same in her address to the joint session of the Legislature. "Despite these assurances, not even a single guarantee has been fully implemented so far," he claimed.

Proposed Bill to Provide Legal Backing

The proposed bill seeks to give legal backing to the six guarantees, making them enforceable rights for citizens. KTR stated that once enacted, beneficiaries such as women, farmers, students, pensioners, and other sections would be entitled to receive benefits directly, without the need for applications or repeated follow-ups.

Among the key promises highlighted were Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance for women, Rs 4,000 pensions for the elderly, Rs 15,000 annual support for farmers, assistance for tenant farmers, Rs 6,000 pensions for persons with disabilities, and educational support through a Rs 5 lakh "Vidya Bharosa" card for students.

Empowering Citizens with Enforceable Rights

He argued that legal enforceability would empower citizens to seek remedies if benefits were not delivered, including approaching courts. "Just as government employees are guaranteed salaries, these benefits too should become a legal right," he said.

Citing Precedent and Next Steps

Citing precedent, KTR referred to an instance during the tenure of NT Rama Rao when a Private Member Bill introduced by then BJP floor leader CH Vidyasagar Rao was accepted and enacted by the government, demonstrating legislative propriety and commitment. He said BRS leaders would meet the Assembly Speaker and Legislative Council Chairman to seek permission to introduce the bill and would also lobby across party lines for support.

A Challenge to the Ruling Party

"If the Congress has sincerity, it should support and pass this bill without delay," he asserted, adding that both ruling and opposition parties backing it would ensure smooth passage. KTR also took a sharp dig at the government, questioning the whereabouts of the file reportedly signed by the Chief Minister. "Can a file signed by a Chief Minister simply go missing? This raises serious doubts," he remarked.

Calling upon the public to support the initiative, he urged citizens to put pressure on their local MLAs to back the bill. He warned that if the bill is not allowed or passed, the party would explore other legal avenues to hold the government accountable.

The BRS leader further challenged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to face the public without security cover and defend the government's claims on the implementation of promises. "The six guarantees were the foundation of the Congress manifesto. If they truly intend to honour their word, they must give legal backing and ensure delivery to every eligible citizen," KTR said. (ANI)

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