Russia Condemns US-Israel Strike On Iran's Natanz Nuclear Facility

Russia Condemns Attack on Natanz

Russia on Saturday strongly condemned the US-Israeli strikes on Iran's Natanz nuclear facility, calling the attacks a "brazen violation of international law" and warning of serious consequences amid the escalating tensions in West Asia.

In an official statement released on Telegram, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova criticised the continued targeting of Iranian infrastructure, including sensitive nuclear sites. "The US-Israeli tandem continues to launch massive strikes against Iranian military, civilian, and--most dangerously--nuclear facilities, showing no regard for civilian casualties or for potential radiological and environmental consequences," the statement read.

Zakharova noted that despite earlier claims made by US President Donald Trump about the destruction of Iran's nuclear programme, which also included targeting the Natanz nuclear facility, back in June 2025, which now operates under the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency, was again targeted earlier today. She termed the attack a serious breach of global norms and legal frameworks.

"Despite well-known claims regarding the 'complete destruction' of the Iranian nuclear program as a result of US airstrikes as early as last June, on the morning of March 21, the uranium enrichment facility in Natanz, Iran--which is under IAEA safeguards--was once again subjected to an attack," the statement read.

"This constitutes a brazen violation of international law, the Charters of the UN and the IAEA, and relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the Agency's General Conference," it added.

Calling for an immediate response from international bodies, Zakharova urged the global community to take a firm and impartial stand. "The international community, including the leadership of the UN and the IAEA, is duty-bound to immediately provide an objective and uncompromising assessment of these irresponsible actions, which generate real risks of a catastrophe on a Middle East-wide scale and are blatantly aimed at further undermining peace, stability, and security in the region," it read.

US-Israel Launch Joint Strike

Earlier today, the US and Israel jointly launched an attack on Iran's key uranium-enrichment facility in Natanz, as reported by Iranian state media. The strike targeted the Natanz Nuclear Facility, one of Iran's most significant nuclear sites; however, no radioactive leaks had been detected following the attack, and residents living near the facility were not at risk.

IAEA Confirms, Urges Restraint

Following the attack, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that Iran has informed the agency that the Natanz nuclear site was attacked, adding that no increase in radiation levels outside the site has been reported so far.

In a post on X, the United Nations nuclear watchdog stated, "The IAEA has been informed by Iran that the Natanz nuclear site was attacked today. No increase in off-site radiation levels reported. IAEA is looking into the report."

The post further stated that the IAEA Director General, Rafael Mariano Grossi, has reiterated the need for restraint amid rising tensions, warning of the risks associated with military actions near nuclear sites. "IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi reiterates call for military restraint to avoid any risk of a nuclear accident," the post added.

Escalating Regional Conflict

The development comes against the escalating tensions and conflict that began on February 28 with the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability.

Due to the conflict in the region, Iran has virtually closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for global energy supply. Following the death of Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the former leader, was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic.

Israel Vows to Intensify Strikes

Meanwhile, Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, today said that military strikes against Iran are set to intensify in the coming week, signalling a further escalation in the ongoing conflict.

According to Times of Israel, the defence minister made these remarks during a meeting with top officers at the Israeli military's underground command centre at the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv. He stated that the strikes that will take place will be jointly conducted by the IDF and the US military.

"This week, the intensity of the strikes that the IDF and the US military will carry out against the Iranian terror regime and the infrastructure it relies on will significantly escalate," he said, as quoted by Times of Israel.

Katz added that Israel remains committed to continuing its offensive operations against Iran and weakening the Islamic Regime's military and strategic capabilities.

"Israel is determined to continue leading the offensive against the Iranian terror regime, to decapitate its commanders and thwart its strategic capabilities, until every security threat to the State of Israel and to US interests in the region is removed," he stated.

He further stressed the strength and resolve of both the military and civilians amid the ongoing situation, stating that the war with Iran will continue until their "objectives are achieved."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)