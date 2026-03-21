IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Breaks Into Dance, Plays With Sparkle Smoke Gun At MI Event, Videos Go Viral (WATCH)

Former Mumbai Indians skipper and star batter Rohit Sharma was seen in his element during the franchise's promotional event at the Jio World Centre on Saturday, March 21.

Ahead of the Mumbai Indians' opening match against the Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29, the franchise organized a promotional event, 'MIXPERIENCE' or 'The MIX' at the Jio World Centre, where Rohit Sharma's Superhero statue was unveiled, and fans celebrated the IPL season kickoff with music, dance, and social media‐worthy moments.

All the Mumbai Indians' players have assembled at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, officially beginning their preparations for the quest for ending five-year title drought to lift record-breaking sixth trophy.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Can Mumbai Indians Reclaim Glory After a 5-Year Title Drought? SWOT Analysis

Rohit Sharma in Playful Mode at MI Event

As Mumbai Indians players mingled with fans and soaked in the festive atmosphere at 'The MIX', Rohit Sharma was seen in his element, laughing, grooving, and dancing with his teammates during the event at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

In a video posted by the Mumbai Indians on its Instagram handle, Rohit Sharma, alongside Tilak Varma, who was carrying his daughter Samaira, was seen grooving to a Hindi rap track '100 million' by Divine and Karan Aujla, behind the stage, enjoying the music and showing off his moves during the event. The veteran batter looked energetic and fresh after a vacation in the Maldives.

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In another video, Rohit Sharma continued to be playful, activating a sparkle smoke gun on the stage, creating a dramatic and fun effect as he moved around, adding exciting fun and excitement to the event organized by the Mumbai Indians franchise, while enjoying the IPL 2026 kickoff.

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Rohit Sharma was recently part of the T20 World Cup 2026 as an ambassador of the tournament. The 38-year-old wasn't part of the Men in Blue's T20 World Cup-winning squad as he retired from the T20Is after leading the team to a title triumph in 2024. However, the former India captain became part of the marquee event, but off the field, as the ICC appointed him as the brand ambassador of the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026.

Rohit Sharma Set for Competitive Return

Rohit Sharma will represent the five-time IPL champions for the 15th season, making him the third-longest serving player for a single player after Virat Kohli (19 with RCB) and MS Dhoni (17 with CSK), and for the third time on the trot as a player. The veteran Indian batter will return to action after two months.

Rohit Sharma's last appearance in competitive cricket was in the ODI series against New Zealand, where he scored 61 runs at an average of 20.33 in three matches. Former Mumbai Indians will return to play T20 cricket after nearly a year, marking his comeback to the IPL stage and looking to make an impact for the franchise in the 2026 season.

Having retired from T20Is and Tests and solely focusing on ODIs, the upcoming IPL season is crucial for Rohit Sharma to prove his form, fitness, consistency, and performance in order to strengthen his place in India's long-term plans in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

The BCCI selectors are expected to keep a close watch on Rohit Sharma's performances throughout IPL 2026, as his form, fitness, and consistency will be crucial for his role as a senior batter and mentor in India's preparations for the 2027 ICC World Cup.

Also Read: MS Dhoni to Ravindra Jadeja: 8 Veteran Indian Players to Watch Out for in IPL 2026